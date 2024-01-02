Fool Me Once viewers baffled by Michelle Keegan’s ‘blue’ lips

Netflix viewers are going wild for Michelle Keegan and her appearance in new drama Fool Me Once – but not for the reason you would expect.

Michelle is playing Maya in the adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel of the same name.

The thriller follows Maya as she sees footage of her murdered husband enter her house as an intruder.

But one aspect of former Coronation Street star Michelle’s new role getting people talking is that her lips appear to be blue throughout the eight episode series.

Michelle is winning rave reviews for her performance (Credit: Netflix)

Michelle Keegan distracts Fool Me Once viewers

One fan of the series wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Are Michelles lips blue? lol.”

Are her oxygen levels low or was she freezing throughout filming?

A second commented: “What’s with @michkeegan’s permanently blue lips?

“Are her oxygen levels low or was she freezing throughout filming?”

“Love your work, but not your lipstick,” another chuckled over what they saw as a make-up fail.

‘I’ll never get bored of watching her’

Of course, viewers have also been blown away by Michelle’s acting in the series – which also stars Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley as her mother-in-law and Emmett J Scanlan.

One viewer wrote: “I will NEVER get bored of watching Michelle Keegan.”

A second said: “Absolutely incredible Michelle Keegan and @EmmettScanlan. Incredible actors, loved it.”

While a third chimed: “Michelle Keegan is not just beautiful, she’s a proper top tier actor. Fool Me Once is really quite good.”

Another wrote: “Joanna Lumley and Michelle Keegan are a tour de force! So many good twists and turns and a genuinely surprising ending.”

Michelle was ‘terrified’ while filming in the helicopter (Credit: Netflix)

Mark Wright praises wife’s role

Naturally, Michelle’s husband Mark Wright has proven himself to be her biggest fan.

Taking to Instagram, he gushed: “Unbelievable show, unbelievably proud. @michkeegan you’re a superstar.”

‘Surreal’

Michelle has recently opened up on a “terrifying” moment she had during filming the show.

Discussing a moment where her character flew in a helicopter, she said: “The helicopter had a glass bottom.

“I was terrified but I had no choice. I shut myself in and off we went. We flew over my house, which was surreal.”

She added to Daily Record: “The pilot said: ‘Do you want to fly it? It’s easy, just look at the horizon,’ so I did! I can now put that on my CV!”

