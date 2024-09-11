Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright were famously engaged for just five months before their on-again off-again, 12-year relationship ended for good.

Now, Lauren has lifted the lid on a final vow that Mark reportedly made to her before they went their separate ways and the star moved on with Michelle Keegan.

Obviously, Mark didn’t keep his promise…

Lauren Goodger has opened up about her relationship with Mark Wright (Credit: SplashNews.com/Brett D. Cove)

Lauren Goodger on broken promise ex Mark Wright made to her

Chatting to relationship expert Paul Brunson on his podcast, We Need to Talk, Lauren recalled Mark’s hopes for the future and how she longed to marry and have children with the star.

Evidently, marriage never came to fruition for Lauren and Mark, instead Lauren watched Mark tie the knot with soap star Michelle Keegan, who he has been wed to for nine years.

Despite their separation, Lauren claimed that she believes the “love” the pair shared as childhood sweethearts never “goes away” and she is proud of Mark’s successful career.

Mark has been married to Michelle Keegan for nine years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also discussed how prior to their split, Mark promised that he would build them a home, which they would later live in together.

Of course, this never came true.

Lauren explained: “I remember once he took me to this place near where we lived and said, ‘I’m going to have a house and I’m going to build it. Do you want that?’

“‘Of course I do, because I want to have kids in it and I want to get married.’ And he has done it, but he’s moved on. It’s not with me.”

Lauren Goodger on bumping into Mark Wright

Lauren also explained how she sometimes bumps into her ex – but they don’t speak.

She said: “We do see each other, but we don’t speak at all. It’s very, very strange. I would happily say hello, but if I’m not wanted somewhere, I shut off.

“We go to the same gym and stuff, and we don’t live far from each other. I’ve stood next to him in a queue before at the gym. It is awkward.

“Obviously, he’s moved on with his life. He’s got to respect that. And I respect that. But I would love to say, ‘Hey, how are you? Like, all good,’ but it’s never happened.

“We don’t speak at all. We would never speak now. Because his life has progressed so much, and I have to respect that and he respects his partner and his new life and whatever.”

Awkward…

