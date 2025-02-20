Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have endured a horror break-in at their stunning £3.5m mansion in Essex. The married couple are said to have locked themselves in a room as the drama unfolded.

Reports claim that Mark rushed a heavily pregnant Michelle to safety as they waited for police to arrive.

Mark Wright has been praised for his actions (Credit: BBC / Youtube)

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan suffer horror break-in

Michelle and Mark are said to have heard a window smash and the alarm go off at home before hiding away from the criminals.

The Sun explains that four suspects were claimed to be in the sprawling property for around a minute. They then made a run for it after they heard Mark yelling.

Former TOWIE star Mark is known to have built the contemporary home from the ground up. Whilst doing so, he had a state-of-the-art security system installed, which thankfully notified police of the break-in.

By then, the gang, who were allegedly wearing balaclavas and all dressed in black, are said to have fled empty-handed in a getaway car.

The publication alleges that Mark and Michelle are “very shaken up” by the ordeal. ED! has contacted their representatives for comment.

Mark Wright hid heavily pregnant Michelle amid ‘traumatic’ experience

Meanwhile, a source alleged: “It was a traumatic experience for both of them but they are relieved that neither of them were injured. Mark did the sensible thing and stayed with his wife to make sure she was okay and they waited for police to arrive before leaving the room. It was a horrible thing to go through. Particularly for someone who is heavily pregnant. They are understandably very shaken up by what happened.”

Detectives believe that the gang were professionals, on the hunt for a “big score”. They are thought to have broke on to the property’s grounds just after 6pm on Tuesday (February 18).

A camera is believed to have detected the criminals making their way towards the house, with Mark and Michelle receiving phone alerts.

It was a traumatic experience for both of them.

Apparently, Mark then heard a patio window smash and the alarm go off.

Michelle Keegan announced her pregnancy earlier this year (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Police rushed to the scene

Another source explained: “As well as alerting them, the security system also notified the police. They came incredibly quickly. Mark and Michelle came out of their bedroom when the police arrived and spoke to them. They also gave them access to the CCTV.

“This has been a truly horrible thing to have happened to them. It is a very special time with their first baby on the way. This has been very difficult.”

Experts claim the villains may have been enticed by Mark and Michelle’s “dream home”, due to their Instagram pages that share glimpses into their chic lifestyles.

Mark’s home account, Wrightyhome, has 663,000 followers and has been viewed by millions.

Mark Wright praised for protecting wife Michelle Keegan

Ex-Met detective chief inspector Mick Neville said of the incident: “The vast majority of people will look at an Instagram page for the right reasons. But if you are going to put your home in the public spotlight then there will be wicked people who try to take advantage of that. They will analyse images of the property to look for weaknesses in security and utilise that for their own nefarious purposes.”

He went on to praise Mark’s response, stating: “Nobody should confront burglars as you never know what weapons they might have. Staying with his pregnant wife and ensuring she was okay was exactly the right thing to do.”

Mark Wright shares major career announcement following home raid

Following the news of the terrifying break-in, Mark’s radio career has seen a big change.

On the Heart Radio official Instagram, Mark’s new role has been detailed. The announcement read: “Get ready to wake up with @ollymurs and @wrighty_ as they’re taking over Saturday Breakfast with a brand new show, starting March 1st from 9am!

“Expect plenty of banter as weekends are looking a lot cheekier…”

Despite the chaos, it seems things are looking up for Mark as he has snagged a new radio show, alongside pop legend Olly Murs.

Mark is currently a host on Heart FM. Now, he will be heard over the airwaves even more!

