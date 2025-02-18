Michelle Keegan cradles her baby bump at lavish candle-lit baby shower with Mark Wright’s family

Fans have been given a glimpse at Michelle Keegan’s baby shower after her sister-in-law shared a slew of snaps.

At the end of 2024, Michelle and Mark announced the happy news that they were expecting their first child after 10 years of marriage.

And, while the couple usually try to keep their personal lives private, they have been sharing more and more with fans over the past few months.

Michelle announced her pregnancy at the end of 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan enjoys second baby shower

Mark’s sister, Natalya Wright, has provided fans with a look at Michelle’s private family baby shower.

Taking to her Instagram Stories yesterday (February 17), Natalya shared a series of glamorous snaps that appear to have been taken at Smith’s in Ongar, Essex.

In the first one, she showed a long table, set with beautiful candles and flowers. And in the background there was a balloon with baby gifts.

Michelle was showered with gifts for her new arrival (Credit: Instagram)

She then posted another, with the caption: “We organised the perfect ‘girls only’ day before baby Wright arrives.”

In a third video, alongside the caption “perfect, perfect, perfect”, Natalya gave a close-up of the more personal details on the table.

But it was the final picture that gave fans a proper update on Michelle’s pregnancy, as it featured a photo of her growing baby bump.

In the picture, Natalya and Michelle were both holding the bump, along with Mark’s other sister, Jess.

Natalya captioned the beautiful insight: “Aunties loading for the fourth time” with a heart emoji.

Michelle’s sister-in-law gives baby bump update (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle and Mark’s baby news

The baby shower comes after Michelle announced she will be taking a step back from acting while she focuses on motherhood.

The former Coronation Street star told Grazia: “I’m going to take a good chunk of time off to enjoy being a mum. I’m never normally home in the summer. I have always been away working, so I can’t wait.”

Michelle’s girls day isn’t the only baby shower she has had. At the beginning of this month, the mum-to-be shared that her friends had thrown her a beautiful shower.

It looks like the TV star’s family and friends are so excited to meet the new family addition!

