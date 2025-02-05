Pregnant Michelle Keegan got plenty of fans talking after she showed off her baby bump in a tight frock on Instagram last night.

The TV star announced over Christmas that she is expecting her first child with husband Mark Wright. The showbiz couple have been together for more than 10 years – and got married in 2015.

And this week, Michelle left fans distracted after giving them a peek at her baby bump in a jaw-dropping dress.

The TV star announced her pregnancy over Christmas (Credit SplashNews.com)

Pregnant Michelle Keegan shows off baby bump

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 4) Michelle uploaded a stunning behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot with Grazia.

Posing up a storm in what appeared to be a kitchen, the former Coronation Street star rocked a tight semi-sheer nude dress that highlighted her growing baby bump.

Glowing, Michelle wore her chocolate locks in bouncy waves and went barefoot for the stylish look.

In the caption, she penned: “Did anyone notice a little @veryuk piece in this month’s Grazia?”

However, her fashion line was the last thing her followers were looking at after Michelle shared her upload.

Michelle distracts fans with her ‘growing bump’

Instead, it’s fair to say fans were pretty distracted by her “beautiful bump”.

Rushing to the comments section, one person wrote: “Absolutely beautiful and suiting the growing bump.”

Someone else added: “Oh the little bump!” A third also declared: “Beautiful Bump and Mama to be.”

Echoing their thoughts, another smitten fan penned: “Girl you are glowing.”

The actress is expecting her first child with husband Mark Wright (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle on being pregnant

It comes after Michelle opened up about her pregnancy for the first time.

The news of Michelle’s pregnancy was announced in January via a sweet snap on a beach where Michelle exposed her growing baby bump. She and Mark penned in the caption: “2025 is going to be a special one for us…”

Taking part in an interview with Grazia, Michelle spoke about everything from her sugary “cravings” to making a huge career decision.

She also discussed her marriage with Mark, and admitted they like to “step back to normal life” when they finish their high-profile jobs.

She explained: “It’s very boring and probably quite basic. But that’s how I like it.”

