Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan revealed their baby news at the end of 2024 and, this week, Michelle has opened up in a rare interview about their relationship.

In a new chat with Grazia, the 37-year-old actress admitted she and Mark like to “step back to normal life” when they finish their high-profile jobs.

She explained: “It’s very boring and probably quite basic. But that’s how I like it.”

But just how boring and basic has their life together been? Well, here we have a look inside their 12-year-romance…

Mark and Michelle first went public at the British Soap Awards in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2012: First meeting

At the end of 2012, Michelle and Mark met on holiday in Dubai. Reports suggest they fell in love immediately. Days after they landed back in the UK, Mark secured a date with Michelle.

The DJ has since admitted on Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast that he had “chased her” for quite a while after their paths crossed at showbiz parties.

2013: Confirmation of relationship

The pair began their relationship pretty much the way they’ve continued it – privately. As a result, they didn’t officially confirm they were together till almost six months after rumours they were dating started.

After months of speculation, Mark and Michelle confirmed their relationship on the 2013 British Soap Awards red carpet.

Then, in the June, Mark took it one step further by declaring his love for the actress on Twitter. He shared a collage of photobooth images with the caption: “Forever.”

Engagement and spat with ex

Just nine months after they met, Mark got down on one knee during. The proposal took place on another holiday in Dubai.

Michelle confirmed the news on Twitter: “Thank you for all the lovely messages. And yes, it’s true. Mark and I are engaged! We are so happy.”

And yes, it’s true. Mark and I are engaged!

But as the news spread, Mark’s ex Lauren Goodger, who he was with for 10 years, posted a message on Instagram.

in a thinly-veiled dig at the pair, she wrote: “I’m not going to be the girl you marry. But I will be the girl you will be thinking of 20 years from now, while you engage in polite sex with your boring wife who fakes it to make you feel better about your receding hairline.”

Mark responds

While Michelle kept quiet about Lauren’s post, Mark later took to Twitter to ask Lauren to leave them alone.

But this only fuelled the fire. Lauren wrote in her magazine column: “Frankly, it was embarrassing that those tweets were made when he was on his honeymoon and I was away with my boyfriend having an amazing holiday.”

The feud between Lauren and the couple does seem to have come to an end, however. Last month, Lauren revealed she sent his family a sweet message when their baby news was announced.

The couple have been married for almost 10 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2015: Mark and Michelle get married

On May 24, 2015, Mark and Michelle got married at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmonds. They then went on to celebrate at a reception on the grounds of the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

The pair headed off on a two-part honeymoon. First they went to the Maldives. Then they headed to Dubai, where they met and got engaged. Soon after, they settled in his native Essex.

Split rumours and no wedding ring

In 2016, after Michelle wrapped on Our Girl, she headed to Europe to film Tina and Bobby.

As a result of their work commitments, the couple have been forced to endure a long-distance relationship – and the resulting split rumours – for years.

A so-called friend told The Sun during the filming of Tina and Bobby: “It’s been a turbulent first year [of marriage]. They have been apart much more than they have been together.”

Michelle was also spotted without her wedding ring at the time. However, the split rumours were quickly shut down as Michelle’s rep explained she removed the ring for filming and leaves it at home to keep it safe.

The pair have faced several break-up rumours over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan baby rumours

In 2018, Michelle told Women’s Health that she was too busy to have kids. But she added that it was definitely something they wanted. She said: “I love kids. And I want four. So hopefully in the near future.”

However, her “near future” answer wasn’t enough for some. And the star revealed she was constantly pushed to reveal when she and Mark would be starting a family.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “People don’t know if we are trying. They don’t know the background of what’s happening. In this day and age you shouldn’t be asking questions like that. I am asked purely because I am a woman.”

She added to Grazia this week: “Around the time we got married, I was open about the fact that I wanted to have a family but then, because we didn’t choose to have children within a certain time, there was lots of speculation.

“And we can handle that but, at one point, there was a story every week. My family was asking me about it, so I made the decision to not talk publicly about that side of my life. I’m going to be 38 this year and, as I’ve got older, I feel more confident about my boundaries.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark and Michelle (@wrightyhome)

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan’s gorgeous home

Luckily for us nosy parkers, though, Mark and Michelle have been open about sharing details of their stunning home renovation with fans.

Their house, in Essex, is nothing short of spectacular, with manicured gardens and an outdoor pool.

However, it’s not always as polished as it looks on the ‘Gram.

Shattering our illusions of her life of domestic bliss, Michelle told Grazia: “Honestly, when I left this morning it was upside down, a complete mess. When I get home, if Mark hasn’t cleaned it, I’ll probably have a go at him and then do it myself.”

Taking time out

Now, as they prepare to welcome their first baby, Michelle Keegan has announced her plans to take her private life with Mark Wright out of the spotlight once more.

She revealed this week that once filming wraps on Brassic, she’ll be taking time out to focus on being a new mum.

And, after years of being asked when she’ll start a family, the least she surely deserves is the space to enjoy it.

