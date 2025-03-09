Pregnant Michelle Keegan’s secret bolthole where she’s recovering from break-in at £3m Essex home revealed

Pregnant Michelle Keegan has a secret home where she is said to be recovering from the horror break-in at her £3.5m Essex mansion.

In February, Michelle and husband Mark Wright were left “traumatised” after the pair reportedly had to hide and lock themselves in a room after intruders broke in.

Mark kept his heavily pregnant wife Michelle – who is on 10 Pound Poms on Sunday (March 9) – safe, while they waited for the police to arrive.

However, fortunately Michelle has a second property she can head to following the scary ordeal.

Pregnant Michelle Keegan and Mark’s break-in

Following Michelle and Mark’s break in February, detectives believe that the intruder gang were professionals, on the hunt for a “big score”.

They are thought to have broke on to the property’s grounds just after 6pm on Tuesday February 18.

A camera is believed to have detected the criminals making their way towards the house, with Mark and Michelle receiving phone alerts. Apparently, Mark then heard a patio window smash and thThe break-in e alarm go off.

“This has been a truly horrible thing to have happened to them. It is a very special time with their first baby on the way. This has been very difficult,” a source told The Sun at the time.

However, fortunately for Michelle her second home is totally under the radar.

Michelle’s second home

In an interview from this year, Michelle revealed she has a property up North

The article from Grazia reads: “The Stockport-born star has an apartment in Manchester, so stays there during filming [of Brassic].”

Michelle also added: “All my friends and family are up there and I’m a homebird really. It’s great timing because I’m getting to see everyone before the baby comes.”

Michelle has chosen to keep her second property private and doesn’t share snaps of the humble abode on social media.

Michelle’s baby news

Michelle announced in December last year that she is expecting her first child with husband Mark Wright. The showbiz couple have been together for more than 10 years – and got married in 2015.

While the couple usually try to keep their personal lives private, they have been sharing more and more with fans over the past few months.

