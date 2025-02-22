Pregnant star Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been seen for the first time since intruders broke into their £3.5m mansion home in Essex.

The glamorous married couple was left “traumatised” earlier this week after the pair reportedly had to hide and lock themselves in a room. Husband Mark kept his heavily pregnant wife safe while they waited for the police to arrive.

Michelle and Mark have been seen for the first time since the house break-in (Credit: Cover Images)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright seen for the first time since break-in

According to The Sun, Michelle and Mark are “very shaken up” by the ordeal. However, the couple have now been seen for the first time since the break-in at a restaurant in Cromer.

In one photo, Michelle and Mark were captured sitting at their table, flashing a smile. Michelle, who wore a loose-fitted white shirt, appeared to be drinking water while hubby Mark enjoyed a Guinness in a casual Gucci hoodie.

In another, the happy couple were photographed standing up in between one of the restaurant’s chefs.

The pictures are expected to have been taken on Friday (February 21).

“We were absolutely delighted to have talented power couple: Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan & Family, join us at White Horse for lunch yesterday!” the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

They continued: “Mark, who hosted our amazing Christmas light switch-on last winter, is a regular visitor here at White Horse and it was such a pleasure to have him and his incredibly talented wife, Michelle, visit for a delicious meal!”

“Thanks for joining us – we can’t wait to have you both back!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Horse East Runton (@wheastrunton)

Marks breaks his silence

In response to the post, Mark also broke his silence by commenting underneath, writing: “The best food,” with a flame emoji.

Other fans also noticed the upload and shared their thoughts.

Fans declare Michelle and Mark as ‘down to earth’ (Credit: Cover Images)

“Hope you are ok,” one user wrote, likely referring to their shocking house break-in.

“What a lovely down to earth couple,” another person shared.

