Inside Pete Wicks’ new £2.4k-a-month bachelor pad following Maura Higgins split: ‘Second home’ with gym, bar and sky-high views across London

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have allegedly called it quits after several months of dating and it seems that Pete has already returned to his bachelor ways.

The star has shared a glimpse into his fresh start…

Pete Wicks has moved into a second home (Credit: Youtube / ITV)

Pete Wicks shows off new bachelor pad

Podcaster Pete is said to have relocated to a new East London home last week. It came as it was revealed his romance with Maura had ended.

Reports claim that Pete’s new home comes at a steep price. The move also means he will be further away from his reality star ex, who recently purchased a £1.25million house in Essex.

The star shared his move on social media (Credit: Pete Wicks / Instagram)

It looks like Pete is starting afresh after his shock split from Maura. His new place is situated in a high-rise apartment building, which boasts an onsite gym and screams bachelor pad.

Reports also claim that Pete’s new city digs don’t come cheap, setting him back a jaw-dropping rent of £2.4k a month.

The swanky spot is said to boast rooftop gardens, a bar and is even pet friendly. As a result, this is ideal for Pete, who is the owner of two rescue French bulldogs, Eric and Penny.

Pete snapped a selfie to social media to show off his relocation, where he could be seen loading boxes into a lift followed by a photograph of a stunning view from the abode.

Former Strictly star Pete shared a glimpse into the new from his new home on Instagram (Credit: Pete Wicks / Instagram)

Pete Wicks moves to new home after Maura Higgins split

A source alleged to MailOnline: “Pete now has a second home. A one-bedroom apartment which gives him easy access to central London. It’s exactly what he needs right now given he’s constantly working and will be co-hosting his Kiss radio show with Olivia every Sunday too.

It was definitely an intense weekend.

“He still has his home in Essex. So essentially, he has the best of both worlds. Moving is stressful for anyone but Pete relocated on Valentine’s Day as his break-up from Maura was revealed… it was definitely an intense weekend.”

Maura had previously gushed about her blossoming romance with Pete (Credit: Youtube)

According to reports, Maura and Pete’s romance came to an end after he was caught ‘cheating’. Pete denies these claims.

Maura was filmed sporting a red ensemble in Mayfair on Valentine’s Day. When asked where Pete was, she replied: “I don’t know. Probably cheating.”

Read more: Inside Maura Higgins’ split from Pete Wicks – ‘cheating’ dig, fiery ‘clashes’ and ‘truth’ behind ‘loads of messages’ from other girls

So, what do you think about Pete’s latest move? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.