Inside Maura Higgins’ split from Pete Wicks – ‘cheating’ dig, fiery ‘clashes’ and ‘truth’ behind ‘loads of messages’ from other girls

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have reportedly split – but it appears it has been a messy ‘break-up’ for the pair.

I’m A Celeb’s Maura and Strictly favourite Pete are said to have struck up a romance in 2024 – but the showbiz stars had known each other for around six years prior.

However, it’s now been claimed that Maura and Pete are no longer an item. Here, we’re taking a look inside what’s reportedly gone down between the two…

The pair have reportedly called it quits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mayra Higgins and Pete Wicks ‘split’

Reports of Maura and Pete’s split emerged last week on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

There have been a few clashes.

According to sources their romance ended after a series of fiery rows, which led to them realising they were “better off as friends”.

A source alleged: “Maura and Pete have decided to call off their romance. There have been a few clashes, and it was eventually agreed they were better off as friends.

“Those closest to them know it’s been a very on-and-off relationship, which is why they were so resistant to go public in the first place. They remain close and share a deep connection.”

Maura recently made a ‘cheating’ dig about Pete (Credit: ITV)

Maura makes ‘cheating’ claims about Pete

However, Maura later hinted that Pete cheated. While on a night out at the weekend, Maura was asked where Pete was.

She reportedly replied: “Dunno, probably cheating.”

Later on in the weekend, Maura took to her social media to document her trip to the theatre to see a Queen of the Night tribute to the late singer Whitney Houston.

The reality star was heard singing along to Whitney’s song Where Do Broken Hearts Go.

She also tagged her celebrity hairdresser pal Carl Bembridge, and thanked her “bestie” for an “incredible night”.

A source claimed Maura was ‘proved right’ when she looked at his phone (Credit: SheerLuxe / YouTube)

Maura ‘found loads of messages’

More recently, on Monday (February 17), the ‘real reason’ behind Maura and Pete’s split was apparently ‘revealed’ by a source.

According to The Sun, Maura came across “loads of messages” from other women on his phone – something a source said is not something Maura “could get past”.

The insider alleged to the publication: “Maura was suspicious of Pete and whether he might have been messing her around. There’s been some rows over trust. She felt she was proved right when she saw loads of messages from other women on his phone.

“She knew she’d never be able to feel like she could trust him — even if the messages were all innocent, it’s not something she could get past.”

The insider went on to claim how Maura didn’t want to be “constantly worried” about what Pete was doing.

“But Maura remained coy about the relationship the whole time and isn’t going to start bad-mouthing him after the split — she is now just determined to move on from him,” they added.

His friends have insisted he didn’t cheat (Credit: BBC)

Pete Wicks’ pals shut down cheating claims

However, shortly after those claims surfaced, Pete’s pals shut down the cheating rumours.

“The truth is Pete did nothing wrong. He did not cheat,” a friend told MailOnline. “The messages were simply innocent communication with friends and colleagues – he often messages friends of the same sex but it wasn’t cheating.”

The source went on to allege that Pete finds the cheating claims “bizarre” especially as he “has worked really hard to mature and better himself over the years”.

They said: “He hasn’t done anything wrong and Maura’s claims are unsubstantiated and just bizarre.”

Read more: All the clues Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins ‘spent Christmas together’ at countryside getaway