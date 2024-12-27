All the clues Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins ‘spent Christmas together’ at countryside getaway

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have sparked romance rumours once again, leaving fans convinced they spent Christmas together after a series of matching Instagram posts.

From festive drinks at a cosy pub to luxurious countryside accommodations, here’s everything we know about their rumoured holiday retreat.

Maura showed off her luxury hotel room (Credit: Maura Higgins via Instagram)

Clues Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks spent Christmas together

The Love Island alum and Strictly star were spotted loading luggage into a car on Monday, setting off for what appeared to be a joint holiday escape.

Maura, 34, gave fans a glimpse of her journey with an Instagram story featuring a plane window view.

She later posted snaps of her stay at the luxurious Glasson Lakehouse, Spa & Golf Club.

The Irish hotel is known for its suites, with features like copper bathtubs and balconies.

The rumoured couple later seemingly confirmed their joint celebration with matching pub photos.

Both Maura and Pete shared Instagram stories of their drinks. Maura showed off a glass of red wine, while Pete opted for a pint of Guinness.

On Boxing Day, Maura shared a photo of a massive double bed while watching The Grinch.

She captioned the image: “Afternoon movie in bed.”

The snap featured a crystal chandelier and plush bedding, giving fans a peek into her luxurious accommodations.

The duo reportedly shared a drink at a pub (Credit: Maura Higgins via Instagram)

Maura and Pete spark romance rumours

The pair’s close bond has been a topic of speculation for months, particularly after they were seen kissing before Maura left for I’m A Celebrity.

In the jungle, Maura hinted at a budding romance.

When asked if she was single, the star responded: “I am, but I was seeing someone before I came in.”

Maura also revealed that Pete had pursued her for years. “He would always say, ‘Oh no, like, we are gonna go on a date.’ And I’d be like, ‘We’re actually not. You’re delusional,'” she recalled.

I am, but I was seeing someone before I came in.

However, the pair’s relationship appeared to take a serious turn recently, with Pete reportedly telling friends he is “smitten” with Maura.

Pete made no secret of his admiration while Maura was in the jungle. He regularly reposted updates from her social media team, urging fans to vote for her.

“Before Maura entered the jungle, Pete wanted to make their relationship exclusive,” a source told The Mail on Sunday. “But Maura, aware of Pete’s reputation and his close bond with Jowita [Przystal], decided to slow things down.

“She gave him an ultimatum: either commit to her or let it go. So she went off a single woman. Since then, Pete has gone all-in, openly expressing his feelings to anyone who’ll listen.”

ED! has contacted reps for Pete and Maura for comment.

