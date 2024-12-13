Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have been snapped locking lips in recent weeks. Since then, speculation has spiralled over whether they are an official item.

When he was starring on Strictly, Pete and his partnership with pro dancer Jowita Przystal was a hot topic amongst fans. Many even questioned whether their chemistry was as electric off the ballroom floor as it was on the ballroom floor…

Maura Higgins confirmed her relationship with Pete Wicks whilst on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Maura Higgins gives Pete Wicks ultimatum

New reports now claim that Maura has allegedly asked Pete to make a decision between taking things to the next level with her or favouring his bond with Jowita.

During her I’m A Celeb stint, Maura appeared to confirm that she had been seeing Pete, despite the Towie lothario previously playing it cool over the topic.

Whilst starring on This Morning, Maura joked that we might hear the faint ring of wedding bells in the future, ramping up rumours that the telly stars are in fact more serious than reports initially predicted.

A source told the Daily Mail‘s Katie Hind: “Before Maura entered the jungle, Pete wanted to make their relationship exclusive. But Maura, aware of Pete’s reputation and his close bond with Jowita, decided to slow things down. She gave him an ultimatum: either commit to me fully, or let it go.

“So she went off to Australia a single woman and Pete was sad about it.”

Both Pete and Jowita have repeatedly denied a romantic relationship.

When Maura was in the jungle she admitted to her campmates that she had never been “in love” before, but her current situationship “felt different”.

Pete and Jowita formed a close bond whilst on Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Sparks fly between Maura and Pete

This, allegedly, bolstered Pete’s interest and he has since been focused on their blossoming romance.

The source went on to claim: “Since then, Pete has gone all-in, openly expressing his feelings for Maura to anyone who will listen. Although he continued to dance with Jowita weekly, their off-the-floor relationship wasn’t as close as it had been at the beginning.”

When asked whether she was seeing anyone by Oti Mabuse whilst in the jungle, Maura said: “I was seeing someone before I came in but I’m not in a relationship.”

Reverend Richard Coles questioned: “Was it exclusive? Or if I’ve put you on the spot, sorry!”

Maura then replied after a long pause: “I dunno.”

Discussing their first date, Maura recalled: “We went out for oysters and wine. Yeah, come on. It was super nice.”

The Daily Mail’s source added that the couple have been in touch since she left the jungle, and Pete was snapped in a group selfie taken with the star once she landed back in the UK.

