Maura Higgins joined the This Morning family live from Australia earlier today after being axed from I’m A Celeb. This is where she dropped a huge hint that her romance with Pete Wicks is the real deal.

The reality star was put on the spot by Alison Hammond and consequently, spilled the beans on her blossoming relationship with the Strictly star.

Maura Higgins has just been axed from the I’m A Celeb jungle, where she spoke about her romance with Pete Wicks (Credit: ITV)

Maura Higgins confirms Pete Wicks romance

Alison teased Maura: “I’m very excited for you meeting up with Pete when you come back. We all know it is Pete. Don’t even go there and say it ain’t Pete. We all know it’s Pete and he loves you and you love him!

“What is going to happen when you come back?”

Maura looked sheepish as she replied: “Didn’t take you long to ask that question Alison, did it?”

Alison then chimed in: “It didn’t but we are so excited about this!”

Pete is currently starring on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Maura then gave a glimpse into her low-key relationship after hinting at it in the jungle. She said: “You do forget about the cameras and I do like to keep things private, but let’s be real, I said it. I can’t remember saying it, but I said the words ‘I miss him’. And I do miss him. Like I missed all my friends and family.”

Dermot O’Leary then exclaimed at Maura’s attempts to backtrack: “It is too late now!”

A smiling Maura continued: “Honestly, he has been so supportive,” before Alison cut in: “Can I be a bridesmaid!?”

Wedding bells

The former Love Island star finally gave in and said: “Okay Alison, you can be a bridesmaid,” before wafting the air dismissively whilst smirking.

Maura finally concluded: “Honestly, I didn’t know if he was still in Strictly. I am so proud of him and he is so proud of me and yeah, I can’t wait to see him when I get back.”

Awww!

It comes after Maura accidentally let slip her developing romance with the star. Whilst in the jungle, she told GK Barry of her relationship: “Well we’ve already been papped, tongues down each other’s necks and we had no idea!”

She also admitted she missed Pete during her time Down Under.

Do we hear wedding bells?

