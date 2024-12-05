I’m A Celebrity star Maura Higgins sparks backlash with screaming in trial

Maura Higgins has sparked criticism among I’m A Celebrity viewers tonight for her behaviour during the trial.

The Love Island star, Oti Mabuse, Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones faced Battle Blocks. They were competing against each other to win a ticket to the Celebrity Cyclone challenge in the coming days.

The cyclone happens every series, where the final campmates face water and wind as they try and move giant stars to the check points.

Maura, Coleen, Danny and Oti faced the trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

The four campmates were back at the Arcade of Agony. Each celeb was placed inside one of the four game play areas.

Fed up of Maura’s shrieks now. Get her out.

They had to retrieve 10 battle blocks from containers of insects and guts. They then had to place them into a grid in front of them to make a perfect rectangle.

But during the trial, Maura screamed as she was covered in slime and fish guts. While Danny laughed all the way through, Coleen and Oti remained calm.

Viewers were annoyed over Maura’s screaming during the trial (Credit: ITV)

However, it was I’m A Celeb star Maura‘s reaction which sparked backlash on X. One person said: “I’m sick of hearing Maura shout and screaming please let her leave tonight.”

Another wrote: “Fed up of Maura’s shrieks now. Get her out.”

Someone else added: “Can Maura stop with the screaming.”

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “Can’t deal with her squealing all the time. Shut up and get on with it.”

Oti won the trial, meaning she’ll face the cyclone (Credit: ITV)

In the end of the trial, Oti managed to build the rectangle and press the golden button to win the cyclone ticket.

She seemed delighted, as she said: “It feels amazing, I’ve got to wash my underwear more now!”

As well as being able to do the cyclone, Oti has also become immune from the next two eliminations.

Viewers appeared thrilled for Oti. One gushed: “Sooo happy for Oti! She was so focused and determined!!”

Another wrote: “I’m so happy for Oti. Why am I getting emotional for her?”

