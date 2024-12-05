I’m A Celeb set for brutal double eviction tonight as two stars axed in shock twist

New reports claim that I’m A Celeb is gearing up for its very first double eviction of the series, forcing two campmates to wave goodbye to the jungle in just a few hours.

An insider has lifted the lid on just what to expect as the celebs face the shocking twist…

The I’m A Celeb camp is facing a new twist (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb stars face double eviction shake up

The source claimed to The Mirror: “Because campmates were exempt from eviction the night before, bosses are having to start cutting the numbers to get down to three for the final. It’s going to be brutal.

“The campmates will probably not be expecting it so it’s going to be a shock.”

As the final looms (December 8), only one camp member can be named jungle champion, leaving the campmates quaking in their boots – and the prevailing series King or Queen is difficult to predict!

Another source revealed to the publication: “It’s too close to call. It’s anyone’s guess who makes the final; everyone is so strong.”

It comes after Oti, Maura, Coleen and Danny took on two Bushtucker Trials in the hope of winning immunity from the next two evictions.

If they win immunity, they would book a guaranteed place in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

It is hard to predict who could be going home (Credit: ITV)

Campmates battle it out for ticket to Celebrity Cyclone

The deciding Bushtucker trial will be shown tonight (Thursday, December 5).

Some viewers were left thrilled with Oti, Maura, Coleen and Danny’s chance to fight for immunity, with some claiming they should be the final remaining campmates anyway.

“Wouldn’t even mind if that was the final four,” one fan tweeted.

“Coleen, Danny, Oti and maura winning the challenges, also being my personal top four??? Oh I have such good taste!” another joked.

“As much as people don’t like the premise of two days immunity and a ticket to the Cyclone, Danny, Oti, Maura and Coleen are a great four possibles,” a third agreed.

A fourth added: “Coleen, Danny, Maura and Oti. Still don’t like the cyclone but it’s a not a bad lineup to compete.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced show has been ‘fixed’ so Coleen Rooney wins

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, December 5) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So, who do you hope survives the double eviction? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.