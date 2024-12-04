I’m A Celebrity fans tonight slammed the show’s decision to make the stars play for a place in the Celebrity Cyclone Challenge.

In previous years, viewers have voted for their final four contestants to take on the iconic challenge. However, it’s all change this year.

GK, Richard, Coleen, and Danny took on the challenge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity stars playing for place in Cyclone Challenge tonight

During tonight’s edition of I’m A Celeb, Ant and Dec entered camp to reveal a big twist to this year’s competition.

In previous years, celebrities have been chosen to take part in the challenge by the public, who vote to keep them in long enough to watch them tackle it.

However, this year, things have changed. Instead, two groups of four celebs will be taking on a Bushtucker Trial to win a place in the challenge – ensuring immunity from the next two eliminations.

The best two celebs in each group of two will book their slots in the upcoming challenge. The losing two of each group will then be at risk of elimination.

The celebs took on the challenge (Credit: ITV)

The Arcade of Agony

Announcing who would be taking part in the Arcade of Agony challenge to ensure immunity, they revealed that Danny Jones, GK Barry, Richard Coles, and Coleen Rooney would be going up against each other.

The trial saw the quartet dig through guts and muck to find some coins. They would then take the coins over to an arcade-grabbing machine, where they had to pick up balls, all whilst being covered in creepy crawlies.

The balls contained arcade tickets, which they then had to put through a slot. Whoever got the most tickets won. They were also, of course, playing for gold stars to feed camp that night.

However, the celebs walked away from the challenge not knowing how well they’d done.

Oti, Barry, Maura, and Alan then took on the trial later in the show. They played ‘Grimball’ – they had to put their hands in a box full of crawlies to get some balls. Inside the balls were tickets. Again, they didn’t know how well they’d done.

Coleen was feeling confident (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans slam twist tonight

However, some fans of the show were not happy with the decision to make the celebs play for immunity.

“This immunity ticket thing isn’t fair,” one fumed.

“It’s a good thing everyone is likable this year but besides the point, in the 20+ years of the show it’s always been the public choosing who gets into the final and who does the cyclone,” another said.

“Immunity from 2 public votes 4 days before the final is madness,” a third wrote.

“I don’t agree with this, us fans should choose,” another wrote.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Thursday, December 5) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

