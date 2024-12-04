I’m A Celebrity viewers are quick to brandish their knives and axes, and GK Barry is the latest victim of their scorn, with some suggesting the podcast host has been acting in a fake way in order to get more air time on the show.

Several have taken to social media to complain that the podcaster and now household name has been forcing conversation with her campmates in order to curry favour with the cameras.

The star recently delighted viewers by throwing some unexpected shade on former campmate Dean McCullough. However, following last night’s show (December 3), the tide appears to have turned on the Loose Women newcomer…

I’m A Celebrity star GK Barry ‘pretending to be dim’ (Credit: YouTube)

GK Barry ‘screaming to get air time’ on I’m A Celebrity

The campmates were talking about the Second World War on I’m A Celebrity last night when GK asked Richard if he was alive during WWII and, when he scoffed the suggestion, she then asked when it started.

“I loved Richard’s friendship with both Maura and GK,” wrote one viewer. “But find Grace is forcing conversation now and trying to be funny! She obviously knows a bit about fashion in the 60s so she’d definitely know there wasn’t a war,” the user fumed.

“Some people think being dim is cute and popular,” another added, suggesting that GK Barry is being fake in order to get positive attention. “What planet is GK Barry on?” asked another. “GK loves sound of her own voice,” another complained.

Meanwhile, another was sure that “GK Barry and Maura [are] screaming to get air time”.

Another asked: “Why are GK Barry and Rev Richard getting TV time for chatting but we’re not seeing the conversations between Coleen and Melvin or other celebrities bonding?”

not grace asking Richard if he was in the war even though he just said he was born in 1962 you can’t deny she’s hilarious #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/AiU8WFWejR — kim⁷ | JIN DAY (@yoonminempire) December 3, 2024

Not everyone felt the same though, with some joking that history clearly wasn’t Grace’s “favourite subject at school”.

“Oh dear GK history wasn’t your best subject was it love. God love her,” quipped one.

GK Barry and Richard Coles have formed an adorable friendship (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers demand Reverend Richard Coles appear on GK Barry’s podcast

Meanwhile, others have come forward to say how much they love GK on I’m A Celebrity – especially in conjunction with Richard Coles.

The unlikely friendship has been a source of much amusement for I’m A Celebrity audiences. Richard himself described it as a “bromance” during last night’s episode.

“Petition to get Rev Richard on GK’s podcast,” one user posted on X. “Please and thank you.”

The official X account for the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing jumped on the bandwagon, posting: “Who else needs a podcast with GK and Richard?”

“I could listen to a podcast hosted by Reverend Richard and GK Barry talking about random [bleep]ing all day,” another viewer wrote.

Yet another predicted that the “GK and Rev Rich Podcast” is going to be “huge”.

GK Barry told her campmates that she used to be a goth (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

“Can safely say I’ve never watched GK Barry’s podcast,” another says. “But I’ll be all over it if she gets the Reverend on. Their conversations are on another level.”

Fans of the show have also received conversations Richard has been having with Oti Mabuse well. Last week, they spoke openly about their experiences of premature childbirth.

I’m A Celebrity continues daily at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

