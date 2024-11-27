Viewers of I’m A Celebrity rode an emotional rollercoaster during last night’s episode, with a touching conversation between campmates Oti Mabuse and Richard Coles about prematurely born babies.

Oti gave birth to her one-year-old daughter last year after a 16-hour labour. She was two months premature.

Her mother named her, and the baby’s name means “beautiful,” she revealed in an earlier episode of the reality TV series.

“I was going to name her my name and then I was like, ‘OK, let me just share one,’ and then we decided on the day once we saw her, her other name for my husband’s side.”

Oti’s daughter is already hitting milestones. Oti previously shared: “We celebrate every single milestone. She is so cheeky. I see myself in her and I’m just like, ‘Wow she’s a force.’ She’s very clever.”

Oti and Richard on premature births

“When my daughter was born premature,” Oti told Richard during last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, “because she was in an incubator, the only thing we could do was sing church songs. For two months, every single day, we would sing church music.”

The conversation started when Oti asked Richard if he still keeps the title “Reverend”. He said he barely uses it himself, but he finds it sweet that Ant and Dec insist on using it.

“I remember going once to baptise a premature little boy,” Richard replied. “He was only just alive.

“He was just this tiny little pulse of life. David” – Richard’s late partner, who died in 2019 – “got this pipette of water and we blessed it. We baptised him. And he survived. And now he’s a healthy young footballer, which is great, but I just felt so… he was such a precious thing.”

Oti then continued to talk about her own child.

“My daughter was really tiny when she was born. It’s hell,” she said, “to be in the hospital, to hear those sounds, to not see your baby’s eyes for a week, to constantly look for advice from the doctors… The worst thing was that every night, you need to leave them. You need to leave your baby in someone else’s hands.”

She then told Richard she can’t wait for him to meet her baby girl.

“Maybe you can say a prayer over her,” she added.

“I’ve already said a prayer for her actually. Of course I have. It’s my job.”

“I adore her,” Richard later said in the diary room, of Oti. At which point, half of the viewing public broke into tears…

I’m A Celebrity viewers crying over Oti Mabuse and Richard Coles’ chat

“Oti and Richard you both broke my heart listening to your stories,” wrote one I’m A Celebrity viewer on X.

“I could kiss the producers of I’m A Celebrity,” commented another. “I can’t believe how much I’m engrossed in this year’s show… It’s been a while! I had tears in my eyes through that Oti Mabuse and Rev Richard Coles chat. [It] touched my heart. Love them both.”

A third described Richard as “such a sweetheart” and added: “That conversation that he had with Oti last night absolutely finished me.”

“It’s not all about the trials,” wrote a fourth.

Another gushed: “OMG Oti and Richard that was heartbreaking but what two beautiful soles they are Richard or Oti for the win.”

“I know the big deal in each episode are the trials but what I like the most is the honest conversations we see in camp like Tulisa about her arrest, Danny’s anxiety chat, tonight’s chat with Oti and Richard. For me they are the best moments.”

Hear, hear!

“I think this is one of my favourite I’m A Celebrity casts!” another viewer said. “Some of them I don’t like but most of them are lovely! Especially Oti, Melvin, Alan, and Richard, they’re just so sweet and adorable!”

