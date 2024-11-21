I’m A Celebrity star Oti Mabuse became a mum for the first time last year after welcoming her baby girl.

She battled sepsis, a “life-threatening” health condition, after birthing her daughter – something she has said was “traumatic”.

Oti has left behind her one-year-old baby to compete in I’m A Celebrity 2024, and she has no regrets about it. The Strictly Come Dancing star said she couldn’t be more thrilled to get back to the “adventurous and fun Oti”.

The new mum is navigating the jungle life after fully recovering from sepsis.

Oti Mabuse has gone into the I’m A Celeb jungle (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse battled sepsis in difficult childbirth

The 34-year-old revealed in an interview with The Sun in February that she was diagnosed with sepsis after her daughter was born.

The professional dancer had a 16-hour labour with her premature baby, who arrived two months early. The newborn was kept in intensive care at the University College London Hospital for six weeks after birth.

Unfortunately, Oti’s baby was born with an infection as her mother developed sepsis. However, the mother and daughter made a full recovery, for which the dancer thanks the NHS care.

NHS offered Oti and her husband Marius Lepure therapy so they could cope with the difficult emotions accompanying childbirth. “It was helpful for someone to ask me, ‘How are you feeling? How are you dealing with these new emotions?'” she noted.

Oti also had to clarify that she was diagnosed with sepsis after childbirth because it was “misinterpreted” that it was “missed”.

According to NHS, sepsis is “life-threatening” condition and isn’t easy to spot. It happens when the immune system overreacts to an infection and starts attacking the body’s own tissues and organs.

However, Oti “didn’t have time to panic” and everybody focused on the baby getting better. “I always felt she was in safe hands. It was about treating her the best way we could,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Oti on motherhood

Oti believes the baby has strengthened the bond she shares with her husband. “I am falling in love with him all over again. Seeing him standing there with a baby is so adorable,” she gushed.

The couple works around their respective schedules to spend as much time as possible with their daughter. Oti said Marius’ family “were very hands-on”.

Oti views the overall childbirth experience positively despite the difficulties she endured. She described it as “very beautiful and empowering,” hoping she had more stories to share.

In a separate interview ahead of her entry to the jungle, Oti defended her decision to come on I’m A Celebrity. She said, perhaps 2024 is the “only year” for her to do it as she’s planning on growing her family and doing other things.

Catch I’m A Celebrity every night at 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Oti Mabuse warned over ‘lack of food’ in camp by dancer Vincent Simone

So what do you think Oti Mabuse will be like on I’m a Celebrity? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.