As Oti Mabuse swaps the dance floor for the jungle on I’m A Celebrity, former Strictly pro Vincent Simone recently shared his insights – and a few warnings – for the dancer.

Vincent appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2013, where he placed tenth.

However, he believes that Oti’s background as a professional dancer will give her some advantages.

Oti Mabuse on I’m A Celebrity

Reflecting on his own jungle experience, Vincent shared his concerns about how Oti might handle the camp’s limited food rations.

“Dancers, we’re like athletes,” Vincent told 10bet. “The lack of food can be an issue. Dancers need to eat! That would be my one concern for Oti.”

However, he also highlighted how her discipline as a performer might work to her advantage.

He added: “I think if you come from the background of Oti, you have that discipline, you have that experience of performing. You show yourself, but you also know that it’s a performance. Oti should be amazing because she’s a performer.”

Reflecting on his time in the camp, Vincent shared some practical advice for surviving the harsh conditions.

“First of all, no matter what food you get given – whether it’s rice or beans – make sure you eat it,” he advised. “That’s what all the producers and medics say before you go in. You have to eat even if you don’t like the food.”

He shared his struggles with the monotonous diet of beans and rice during his stint on the show, describing it as “depressing”.

I’m A Celebrity 2024

Vincent also encouraged Oti to stay active and socialise with her campmates.

He added that Oti’s showbiz background may give her an advantage when it comes to dealing with the pressure of being in the public eye.

The Italian dancer concluded by expressing his hopes for Oti’s success in the competition. He said he hopes she “does really well” and it would be “amazing if she could become the queen of the jungle”.

