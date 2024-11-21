I’m A Celebrity star Oti Mabuse left viewers in tears last night (November 20) as she spoke about the death of her half-brother, Neo.

Neo was 16 when he took his own life back in the 1990s. Strictly pro Oti had previously touched on the subject in her autobiography.

However, last night, she reflected on her loss during a chat with her campmates that came after Danny Jones opened up about his anxiety.

The Strictly pro opened up about her brother’s suicide (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity’s Oti Mabuse has viewers sobbing over brother’s suicide

Oti told her new pals: “I had a brother who took his own life when he was 16 and I think if he had spoken to someone about what he was feeling, it would’ve been a different turnout. Especially in our culture, we don’t really open up,” she continued.

Speaking of the lasting grief within her family, she then explained: “Every year we celebrate his birthday. But it’s the people that are still left with the aftermath that feel it every single day. You have to go out in the world and be strong and happy and bubbly and positive, but it’s tough.”

It’s hurtful for you, as well as the people around you that love you.

Oti added: “So if you don’t talk about it, no matter how frustrating it is, and if you don’t get those feelings out, if you don’t seek the help, it’s hurtful for you, as well as the people around you that love you.”

With a reassuring arm placed around her shoulder, Tulisa then told Oti: “I think you’re amazing at that Oti, you go out every day, your energy is so positive and so light. That’s like your superpower.”

Oti was consoled by Tulisa as she broke down (Credit: ITV)

‘That Oti admission has floored me’

I’m A Celebrity viewers agreed with the N-Dubz singer.

“An Oti Mabuse appreciation tweet! Can we just take a moment to appreciate how brave Oti was opening up about her 16-year-old brother,” said one.

“The fact that she was inspired by Danny to open up made the moment even more emotional,” said another.

“I had no idea who Oti Mabuse was prior to I’m A Celebrity but I just love her. A beautiful woman inside and out,” wrote another.

“That Oti admission has floored me,” said another, adding the crying emoji.

“Danny Jones opening up about anxiety, Oti Mabuse talking about her brother…This episode is really hitting me in the feels,” said another upset viewer.

Tulisa told Oti her positive attitude was her ‘superpower’ (Credit: ITV)

‘He killed himself with a poison’

Oti had previously detailed the family tragedy in her book Chili in the Blood: My Dance Through Life.

“He killed himself with a poison. And because the people of Africa are very religious and superstitious, something bad arose in our neighbourhood,” she wrote.

“With the suicide of Neo, our family was seen as one where there was a negative energy. Because of this rumour, no one came to us any more, because it was feared that bad energy applied to the visitor.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans spot show ‘winner’ as two new arrivals enter camp

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.