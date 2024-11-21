I’m A Celeb has welcomed two new campmates Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles – and it’s fair they say they have got plenty of people talking…

For this year’s series, the likes of and Tulisa Contostavlos, Alan Halsall, Jane Moore, Danny Jones and GK Barry have signed up to rough it up in the Aussie jungle.

But now, the camp is welcoming two new famous faces: Maura and Rev Richard.

The reality star has joined the show (Credit: ITV)

Maura Higgins joins I’m A Celeb

The two new I’m A Celeb arrivals were announced at the end of Wednesday’s episode (November 20).

Since finding fame on Love Island in 2019, Maura has become a reality TV household name and one of the most successful Love Island contestants.

Richard is also a late arrival (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Reverend Richard Coles isn’t new to television either having featured in numerous shows, including Strictly Come Dancing. The vicar wears multiple hats: he’s a musician, and radio and TV presenter.

And it’s fair to say the two new arrivals have got plenty of fans excited.

I’m A Celeb fans chose Maura as their winner

On social media, fans are throwing their support behind Maura, insisting she should be crowned Queen of the jungle.

One person said on X: “I literally cannot wait for Maura to go in she’s going to be so good.”

Someone else wrote: “I hate Love Island but love Maura Higgins. She could easily win #ImACeleb this year.”

Echoing their thoughts, another proclaimed: “I want Danny to win but I 10000% think Maura will she’s loved by A LOT.”

A fourth penned: “MAURA MY WINNER.” A fifth person also wrote: “Maura for queen btw.”

Fans have declared Maura as their winner already (Credit: ITV)

Maura on I’m A Celeb

Talking about her I’m A Celebrity stint, Maura said: “This is the only TV show I have ever wanted to do and it’s a real pinch me moment. I am ready to step outside my comfort zone. I hope I do make myself proud and I am both excited but also very nervous, because I am scared of absolutely everything.”

She added: “But I have watched this show for years and it will be nice to get to know Ant & Dec, who I have met on the red carpet before.”

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

