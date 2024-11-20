I’m A Celeb viewers reckon romance could be on the cards for Alan Halsall and Tulisa Contostavlos, years on from his split from Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Coronation Street star Alan, 42, and singer Tulisa, 36, are both taking part in this year’s series of the ITV show.

The pair struck up an unlikely friendship at the start of the series. But I’m A Celeb viewers now think this could blossom into something more…

I’m A Celeb star Alan Halsall on split from ex

On I’m A Celebrity on Tuesday night (November 19), Alan opened up about his split from fellow Corrie star Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Alan and Lucy-Jo split in 2018 after getting married in 2009. They share a young daughter, Sienna-Rae, 11.

“Lucy left Corrie in about 2005, then we got married in 2009. We then split up after Sienna was born,” Alan told his campmates.

Talking about his current love life, he went on: “I love what I’ve got, even now I’m on my own I love just being dad. I’ve never done dating apps.”

Tulisa on her love life

Meanwhile, Tulisa chimed in and shared that she is “not really a dater” and is “proper guarded”. Tulisa said she feels like she’s “demisexual”.

Tulisa told her I’m A Celebrity campmates: “I feel like I’m demisexual, I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone.”

She then added: “I need actual depth. I’m a slow, slow burner, I’ve been celibate for over three years.”

I’m A Celeb romance

Now, amid their unlikely growing friendship, I’m A Celeb fans reckon romance is on the cards for Alan and Tulisa. Over on X, plenty shared their thoughts on the potential new couple.

Guys I’m rooting for the Tulisa and Alan love story.

“Tulisa and Alan would make a great couple!” proclaimed one person.

Someone else also added: “Tulisa and Alan, a new couple?! (Stranger things have happened!).”

A third then chimed in: “Guys I’m rooting for the Tulisa an Alan love story.”

Another penned: “I’m here for Tulisa’s and Alan’s friendship. Unlikely duo!”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (November 20) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

