I’m A Celebrity 2024 star Tulisa Contostavlos revealed she’s been celibate for three years on the latest episode of the ITV1 show, and also told her campmates last night (November 19) that she considers herself to be demisexual.

So what does the term mean? And who has former X Factor judge Tulisa dated in the past? What has she said about her former boyfriends? And why did the N-Dubz star decide not to have sex any more?

Read on for everything we know about the I’m A Celebrity 2024 star’s love life.

Tulisa has opened up about her love life on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa says she’s demisexual

I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa spoke in detail about her sex life and sexuality on last night’s episode (November 19).

The conversation began with Alan Halsall and Dean McCullough discussing their respective personal lives and dating experiences. When they asked Tulisa if she’s tried dating apps, particularly Raya – a private dating app used by celebrities – the singer said: “I’ve done Raya.”

I’m not an overly sexual person. For me, it’s all about the connection and emotions I feel with someone.

“I’m not really a dater. Even though I’ve been on there, I’ve never gone on an actual date with anyone,” she admitted. Tulisa then said she’s “proper guarded”, so she speaks to people and “drags it out” without ever meeting them.

She then revealed that she’s demisexual – when you need a strong emotional connection with someone to be sexually attracted to them. Tulisa revealed she can only date someone when she sees “real meaning and depth” in the connection.

“I feel like I’m a bit demisexual. Like I need a real close emotional bond with someone. I’m a slow, slow burner,” she said.

On being celibate

The X Factor judge also spoke about being celibate for three years.

When Dean asked what it’s like to be celibate, Tulisa told her I’m A Celebrity campmate: “I don’t feel like for me, there’s any feeling to it. Like I said, I’m not an overly sexual person. For me, it’s all about the connection and emotions I feel with someone.”

As for casual sex, Tulisa thinks the thought of sleeping with someone she doesn’t know or isn’t emotionally connected to makes her “physically sick”. “It makes me want to throw up,” she said.

Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer dated for 18 months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tulisa’s boyfriends – N-Dubz bandmate Fazer

The star’s romance with N-Dubz bandmate Fazer – real name Richard Rawson – was one of Tulisa’s most high-profile flings.

The X Factor judge met Fazer when they formed their band with her cousin Dappy Contostavlos. According to the Daily Mail, sparks flew when they were on a tour and romance soon bloomed between them.

Back in August 2011, the singer admitted: “I’m really happy and have the best boyfriend. He’s really supportive of what I’m doing with the show [The X Factor].”

Tulisa didn’t shy away from calling Fazer her “rock”, although they were very secretive about their relationship in the beginning.

Sadly the couple broke up in 2012 after 18 months of dating. A source told The Mirror that they respected each other “a lot”, despite a very “turbulent relationship”.

Sex tape scandal involving ex-Justin Edwards

Tulisa and actor Justin Edwards dated as teens and broke up in 2009. In 2012, she launched a legal action against her ex-boyfriend when footage showing her “engaged in a sexual act” was posted online.

She took it to the High Court and won an order in March 2012 banning the publication of the explicit clip featuring her.

Justin, who initially denied posting the video, later admitted his guilt. His lawyer reportedly told the court at the time: “Mr Edwards has admitted responsibility for publication of the video, apologised for it, and promised not to do it again.”

Tulisa said she was “fully over it” once the case concluded. “I am relieved that this is finally over. It has been a very testing few months and this was not a case I ever wanted to go through. I stand here today a stronger, wiser young woman who has taken this experience and learnt from it,” the singer shared.

“I am disgusted by Justin and saddened by the people that believed I released the footage myself.”

Relationship with Jack O’Connell

After breaking up with Fazer, and with the court case behind her, Tulisa went on to date the former Skins actor Jack O’Connell. They started seeing each other in March 2012 and made several public appearances, before distance drifted them apart.

The couple split after three months of dating owing to their hectic work schedules. Jack was filming the new 300 sequel in Eastern Europe at the time, while his then-girlfriend was on The X Factor.

“He isn’t able to travel to the UK at all, as filming schedules are so tight. This meant Tulisa was flying backwards and forwards to Bulgaria – as well as fulfilling her X Factor duties,” a source alleged to The Mirror.

As long-distance became an issue, the couple mutually called it quits on their brief romance.

Tulisa Contostavlos and Jack O’Connell couldn’t make long-distance work (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Footballer boyfriend Danny Simpson

The singer was linked to soccer player Danny Simpson in November 2012. The singer, who was not a big football fan before, was seen cheering for her then-boyfriend during his matches.

However, their relationship was short-lived and came to an end in early 2013. According to reports, Tulisa and Danny were involved in a series of arguments leading to their break-up.

“Danny and Tulisa’s relationship became public very quickly and was very full-on. They’ve had a lot of stress and it has caused a few bust-ups. They still talk but aren’t together at the moment,” a source said at the time.

Before dating Danny, Tulisa was briefly involved with the Shameless actor Jody Latham. They reportedly met on the set of her music video, Sight Of You, after the singer cast him to play her love interest.

Jody was really into the singer and dreamt of a future together before she “suddenly turned cold on him”, sources claimed.

Tulisa Contostavlos and Danny Simpson’s romance lasted only a few months (Credit:SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa also dated a multi-millionaire

Tulisa reportedly dated multi-millionaire Costas Panayiotou in 2014, even though their romance only lasted a couple of dates. He is the son of Britain’s property tycoon Andreas Panayiotou.

A source told The Mirror: “They really hit it off. They have a lot in common and share several friends and interests, as well as a Greek-Cypriot background. Costas is a bit younger but that doesn’t seem to matter. It’s exciting. They’ve had a great time.”

