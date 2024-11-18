I’m A Celebrity contestant Tulisa Contostavlos was mocked over her appearance on the show last night as Rylan Clark issued a warning to trolls.

Tulisa, who rose to fame as one-third of rap trio N-Dubz, first met Rylan when he was a contestant on The X Factor. At the time, Tulisa was a judge on the panel.

In recent years, Young hitmaker Tulisa has kept a fairly low profile but recently decided to step into the spotlight for this year’s I’m A Celebrity. Due to her time away from showbiz, viewers picked up on Tulisa’s change of appearance.

I’m A Celebrity viewers picked up on Tulisa’s ‘different’ appearance (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tulisa on I’m A Celebrity

Last night (November 17), the launch of this year’s I’m A Celebrity aired on ITV. Alongside nine other celebrities, Tulisa made her debut on the show.

“Already absolutely obsessed with Tulisa. She’s going to do amazing you can tell,” one viewer insisted on X.

“Not gonna lie. I’m OB-SESSED with Tulisa turning into G.I Jane and getting stuck in,” another person said.

“TULISA MY WINNER. I can’t wait to see her smash it in the jungle,” a third viewer shared.

Tulisa made her I’m A Celebrity debut last night (Credit: ITV)

While the chart-topping singer received heaps of praise, she also was trolled for her appearance.

“I didn’t even recognise Tulisa,” one user wrote.

“What’s Tulisa done to her face?” another person questioned.

A third wrote: “What has Tulisa done to her face?! I didn’t even recognise her until someone said her name!”

Rylan defends Tulisa from trolls (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark defends friend Tulisa

Following the trolling about Tulisa’s appearance, friend Rylan took to X, formerly Twitter, to defend her.

“Also before people start going for appearance, Tulisa has been through a lot health wise the last few years so let’s not make [bleep] jokes about her on Twitter yeah x,” he wrote.

Tulisa bell’s palsy condition

In interviews, Tulisa has been open about having bell’s palsy, a facial paralysis condition.

She’s explained that one of the main reasons for undergoing surgical procedures was due to her health condition. Many of the symptoms of bell’s palsy include swelling, difficulty closing one eye, and drooping of the lower face or corner of the mouth, to name a few.

Tulisa has bell’s palsy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“I do suffer from Bell’s palsy […] it can cause facial paralysis, it can cause swelling,” Tulisa explained on Loose Women in 2020. “I think the first attack I had was after a serious horse-riding accident, I fractured my skull and it caused a lot of nerve damage.”

I’m A Celebrity airs every night from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

