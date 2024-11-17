Once upon a time, actors Alan Halsall and Lucy-Jo Hudson were one of soapland’s favourite couples. However, that all changed when the pair suddenly split.

Alan, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in Corrie, met Lucy-Jo, who used to play Katy Harris in the same soap, met on set back in 2002. Two years later, the pair began dating. However, they wouldn’t walk down the aisle and exchange vows until 2009.

Alan and Lucy-Jo share daughter Sienna-Rae together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alan Halsall and Lucy-Jo Hudson ‘still not on speaking terms’

In September 2013, Lucy-Jo welcomed their daughter, Sienna Rae. Despite announcing they were splitting in 2016, the couple got back together weeks later. That said, Lucy-Jo announced in 2018 that they had split for good and were getting a divorce.

Sadly for fans, Alan, who is taking part in year’s I’m A Celebrity, and Lucy-Jo are reportedly “still not on speaking terms” all these years later.

“If Alan needs anything he goes through her boyfriend Lewis [Devine],” an inside source alleged to The Sun.

“Alan’s pals are joking that Lucy-Jo will make sure he’s put through the wringer Down Under,” they continued, speculating that she’ll be voting for her ex to do the trials.

Alan and Lucy-Jo are ‘not on speaking terms’, it’s claimed (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alan branded Lucy-Jo a ‘cheat’

Two months after announcing her split from Alan, Lucy-Jo moved on with panto star Lewis. The pair met during a Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs production.

Sources claimed at the time that Alan “felt like a mug and was gutted” after he got to know Lewis around the same time.

Welcomed into Lucy-Jo’s family, things began to get ugly when Lewis shared a post about Alan and Lucy-Jo’s daughter, Sienna.

You’re welcome to keep the lying cheating one and call her your own! But not my daughter.

In a social media post, Lewis referred to Sienna as “our Sienna”.

Not happy about the situation, Alan rushed to social media to share his thoughts while putting his ex on blast. “You’re welcome to keep the lying cheating one and call her your own! But not my daughter,” he wrote, before deleting the post.

‘He must have regretted it’

Lucy-Jo later responded in an interview with OK!, expressing: “I had literally just given birth to Carter when he posted that so I didn’t see it and my head was elsewhere. He quickly deleted it so he must have regretted it.

“I didn’t bother bringing it up with him. Lew and I were both too focused on Carter so it just didn’t get our attention.”

She also said of Lewis’ relationship with Sienna: “Lew has been amazing and he would never try and take over Alan’s role as her dad.”

Alan then appeared to respond to Lucy-Jo’s comments with a ‘dig’ of his own. He posted a picture of a sunset to Instagram and captioned it: “No regrets.”

Co-parenting struggles

Back in 2020, Alan opened up about how the pair co-parent Sienna following their split. In an interview, he said: “There’s always going to be ups and downs with a blended family.

“So long as Sienna comes first in all of it, that’s all that matters. Sienna’s got her mum and dad, and she’s also got Lewis and Tisha [his then-girlfriend]. It’s just a case that everybody loves her,” he said.

Alan then added: “Of course there will be differences of opinion; so long as we’re in that loving way when Sienna is around. We don’t have a great deal of communication, it’s only ever about Sienna and that’s all it ever needs to be.”

‘It can be difficult’

Meanwhile, Lucy-Jo has also opened up about how she and Alan sometimes clash over parenting their child.

“Co-parenting has its challenges and it can be difficult with everyone’s schedules but you make it work for the child involved,” she shared.

“Me and Alan sometimes have different views on raising Sienna so trying to co-parent can be challenging. It’s probably like that for a lot of blended families,” she said.

She also stressed that she was pleased Sienna had a positive female role model in her life in the form of Alan’s then-girlfriend Tisha Merry.

However, earlier this year, the pair split after five years together. Alan is currently thought to be single.

