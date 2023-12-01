Coronation Street star Alan Halsall flooded with love from his co-stars as he celebrates 25 years on the soap

Star Alan Halsall has been flooded with love from his Coronation Street co-stars as he celebrated 25 of years playing Tyrone Dobbs on the soap opera.

Alan joined Corrie in 1998, playing young Tyrone. After being introduced to the street by delinquent ‘mother’ Jackie, Tyrone came to live with Jack and Vera Duckworth, soon becoming a Coronation Street mainstay.

Alan joined Coronation Street in 1998 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In his time on the soap, Tyrone became co-owner with the garage with Kevin Webster, married long-time sweetheart Fiz Brown, and has a daughter in Ruby Dobbs – plus adopted daughter Hope. He recently discovered his birth mother, Cassie Plummer, who now lives with him in the family home.

Posting on his Instagram account yesterday (Thursday, November 30), Alan shared the news of his Corrie milestone with fans. Sharing a series of pictures of himself as Tyrone through the years, Alan reminisced on his Corrie beginnings.

Tyrone continues to be at the heart of some of Corrie’s biggest stories (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall shares memories as he celebrates 25 years of Coronation Street

“Wow!! At 7.30pm a quarter of a century ago this very night, I sat and watched myself on Coronation Street for the very first time,” Alan wrote in the caption which accompanied his post.

He continued: “They say time flies when you’re having fun and that saying certainly applies here!! 25 years on and I still love my job just as much as I did on day one. I am So proud to be a small part of this show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Halsall (@alanhalsall)

In the comments below Alan’s post, his Coronation Street co-stars were quick to celebrate him on his time on the soap.

Alan’s Corrie co-stars share their congratulations as he celebrates milestone

“Stone cold lej. Brilliant mate,” said Gareth Pierce, who plays Todd Grimshaw on the soap.

“Aw Al – good times,” wrote Leanne Battersby actress Jane Danson.

“Aw huge congratulations darling. What a milestone!” said Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby.

“Congratulations bro you’re a Corrie legend and always will be I’m very proud of you,” said Andy Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

