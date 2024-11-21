Danny Jones has opened up about his battle with anxiety in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The McFly singer is already a fan favorite to win the 2024 series of I’m A Celeb. While Danny Jones‘s personality and upbeat attitude has been infectious to fans, he is still fighting off a dark past.

Previously, the celebrity has opened up about suffering with his mental health. Danny has been in therapy since he was 19, enduring a long-term battle with anxiety.

Danny Jones on his anxiety battle on I’m A Celebrity

With the infamous Bushtucker challenges, the I’m A Celebrity jungle is not for the faint of heart. Danny took on his first jungle challenge in episode one when he literally had a snake in his pants.

While this would be anxiety-inducing enough for your average person, Danny has shown he is overcoming a lot more than he exhibits on the surface.

In Wednesday’s episode (November 20), the celebrities sat around the rainy camp getting to know each other better. The topic of the singer’s tattoos was raised.

Danny Jones’ tattoo holds a deeper meaning about his anxiety (Credit: I’m A Celebrity/YouTube Channel)

The singer described his tattoos one-by-one, a collection of images with not much deeper meaning. Though a Bobby McFerrin lyric on his hand “don’t worry, be happy” made The Masked Singer star pause.

“I’m always constantly worrying,” explained the 38-year-old.

His fellow celebs asked the father-of-one if he has ever experienced a panic attack. He responded: “I’ve been in therapy since I was 19 for anxiety, it happened on live TV.”

Describing the traumatic event Danny said on live TV he was “freaking out” and “couldn’t answer a question”. This made the Celebrity MasterChef star feel like he was about to “white out” or “puke,” while his heart rate was going “crazy”.

The I’m A Celebrity stars comforted Danny Jones as he broke down (Credit: I’m A Celebrity/YouTube Channel)

Danny Jones anxiety

Danny previously opened up to the Belfast Telegraph in 2019 about his battle with anxiety. He told them: “I experienced claustrophobia, coming out in cold sweats, feeling a band tightening around my chest and worrying I was having a heart attack.

“It’s so scary and I’ve felt like I was dying on occasions. You can’t believe your body can do that to you. I was also plagued with dark thoughts I couldn’t control. It was affecting my whole life – my work, health and sleep.”

Recalling the grip anxiety has had on his life, The Voice judge started to cry on I’m A Celeb last night. The celebrity campmates gathered round to comfort and praise their struggling pal.

It’s so scary and I’ve felt like I was dying on occasions.

Danny confided: “Every time I talk about it it’s so much easier, it’s just heightened in here. You feel like a burden sometimes.

“[This is] why I found it was so important to speak to someone who’s a professional. Find that joy in life, filter through all the craziness that’s been going on, all the trauma or whatever you’ve been through.”

Celebrities and fans praise Danny’s admission

One of the jungle stars that was most proud of Danny’s reveal was Oti Mabuse.

Oti had a devastating admission of her own – her brother had tragically taken his own life when he was only 16.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional reiterated the importance of people, but especially men, being open and vulnerable about their mental health. She believes if her brother had “spoken to someone” or “admitted he was struggling” there could have been a less tragic outcome.

The dancer added: “Young black children don’t admit to struggling.”

Along with Oti, fans of the show were moved by Danny’s breakdown. One X user shared: This broke my heart… I love this man.”

With a GIF of a clapping and teary Anne Hathaway another fan posted: “Danny Jones talking so openly about anxiety, so important for men to speak up about their mental health, it takes a lot of courage.”

“What Danny just did on national TV is so brave, men suffer with anxiety, depression but it’s rarely ever discussed,” encouraged another X user.

Someone else wrote: ” I love this camp this year, they’re something else. Seeing Danny cry broke my heart.”

Another commented: “My heart broke for Danny tonight opening up to the camp about his anxiety struggles.”

