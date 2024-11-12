The I’m A Celebrity 2024 cast includes former boxer Barry McGuigan, TV personality Coleen Rooney and this year’s favourite, McFly star Danny Jones.

Ant and Dec will be reprising their roles in the jungle as the hosts with the most. Phew!

When the first photos emerged of the 2024 line-up, fans noticed that rumoured entrant and Love Island star Maura Higgins was missing from the I’m A Celebrity roster.

Some reckon she’ll be a late entry, following reports in The Sun and elsewhere confirming that she is indeed heading to camp. But for now, get the lowdown on the confirmed contestants here.

Danny Jones is officially in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 full cast and odds of winning

Danny Jones – 2/1

The cast member tipped to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this year already is British singer and songwriter Danny Jones, of McFly fame.

Originally from Bolton, Greater Manchester, Danny is the bookies’ favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2024, according to Betway.

“I felt very privileged to be asked to do it,” he told ITV. “This is an amazing opportunity. I’ve always learned so much more from pushing myself out of my comfort zone.

“I’m going into a very unknown, vulnerable space that I’ve never been in before and I don’t know what it’s going to be like. I’ve tried to forget all of my phobias. I’m hoping that I don’t come home with new phobias!”

But he’ll miss his bed. Of that he’s sure.

“And food. I love burgers. I only go to the gym so I can eat burgers and drink beer,” he added.

No beer in the jungle, Danny. We hope you like water!

Welcome to the jungle, Alan Halsall! (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall – 6/1

Third most likely to win, according to Betway, is Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall.

“It will be nice for people to get to know a bit more about me rather than my character, Tyrone,” he told ITV.

He’s been getting tips from other members of the Corrie clan.

“I’m very close to Andy Whyment and Jennie McAlpine, who have both done it before, and everyone tells me they had such a great experience,” he added.

“It’s a life experience and I am sure I will learn some new things about myself along the way too.”

We look forward to learning new things about you too, Alan!

Welcome to the jungle, GK Barry! (Credit: ITV)

GK Barry – 6/1

Grace Eleanor Keeling, aka GK Barry, is an internet personality, social media influencer and content creator. She toured the UK this year with her podcast, Saving Grace, selling out venues up and down the country.

She’s excited to meet her fellow contestants, and makes up what she lacks in survival skills with bucketfuls of enthusiasm… and… nerves?

The eating trial to me is the worst thing you can do to a human being.

The Loose Women newbie told ITV: “I did once sleep in a tent in the garden as a child, but I went in after a few hours as it wasn’t very fun.”

She hasn’t slept “in a month,” she said. Grace added: “I am scared of the trials and I’m genuinely scared of everything. The eating trial to me is the worst thing you can do to a human being.”

But nerves are a good thing, right? Good luck, GK!

Please join us in welcoming Coleen Rooney to the I’m A Celebrity jungle! Source: ITV

Coleen Rooney – 9/1

Reportedly costing ITV £1.5 million for her place on the show, Coleen Rooney is I’m A Celebrity’s most expensive contestant to date.

She’s looking forward to the challenge and doing “something different”.

“I’ve always said if I was going to do one then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me,” she said.

She told ITV that she’ll miss her children, but she’s got a “very supportive family around me and I know everything is going to be fine”.

Gushing over her footballer husband Wayne Rooney, Coleen added: “Wayne is supportive and my parents are happy too that I’m doing something for me.”

While we’re on the topic, Wayne has been issuing warnings to Coleen ahead of her time on I’m A Celebrity. About what? Cameras.

Dean McCullough is ready for anything (Credit: ITV)

Dean McCullough – 12/1

If you don’t recognise Dean McCullough’s face, you might recognise his voice instead. He’s a BBC Radio 1 presenter and familiar voice to Gaydio listeners.

The Northern Irish DJ is “terrified of everything”. He said: “The more I think about being put in the ground with 50 snakes or getting those green fly things that bite poured over me, well there’s just no point thinking about it, as otherwise I won’t get on the plane!”

Dean added: “I made the mistake of watching episode one from last year and I nearly passed out watching it. I had to turn it off.” Uh-oh…

But he’s 32 now and it’s time to “start a new chapter” and “learn a bit more about who I am,” he said.

Will Melvin Odoom beat the bookies to the finish line? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity cast: Melvin Odoom – 12/1

Fellow DJ – and regular TV presenter – Melvin Odoom was first out in the fourteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing.

He and his partner Janette Manrara then stormed the Christmas special, and since then he has appeared on Take Me Out, hosted Lego Masters, and taken part in Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Melvin’s worried about making enemies among his fellow I’m A Celebrity cast members in camp due to his snoring.

He said: “I’m a very positive guy in every situation. Ant and Dec will be there, I will get to meet some really cool and talented people.

“So I’m trying to appreciate all of those positive aspects rather than think about lying in a coffin with creepy crawlies on my face, as I know that will freak me out. I am scared of everything!”

Melvin added: “I’ve been trying to train myself not to [snore] before I go into camp. I might be the camp’s enemy if my snoring comes out. It’s loud!”

Have you tried sleeping on your side, Melvin?

I’m Oti Mabuse… Get Me Out Of Here! (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse – 12/1

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Otlile “Oti” Mabuse is more accustomed to judging competitions now than taking part in them.

She’s a Latin dance champion, presenter, dancer and talent show judge best known for being one of the professionals on Strictly. She won it in 2019 and 2020, sat on the panel of The Masked Dancer in 2021 and 2022, and has judged Dancing On Ice since then.

In other words, she’s a mover.

Being part of the cast for 2024’s I’m A Celebrity adventure is a dream come true for Oti. She watches the show “religiously” and is “up for the challenge”.

She told ITV: “In my head I’m a superhero but snakes are not my thing. I’m petrified of them and they are my biggest fear.”

Maybe it would’ve been wise to keep that to yourself, Oti.

She added: “I’d like to think I will be a comfort mum in camp. I can listen to stories, motivate and hopefully entertain everyone with a bit of dancing. I hope to teach everyone a few moves. We will create our own talent show in the Jungle!”

Does Tulisa Contostavlos have what it takes? (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa Contostavlos – 16/1

N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos might not be the bookies’ choice of this year’s cast to win I’m A Celebrity, but she’s ready for the nation to get to know the “real” her.

“I’m not the person that people perceive me to be. This will be a chance for everyone to get to know the real me,” she said.

“I’m like Frodo Baggins on an unexpected journey. I feel really adventurous this year and the place I’m now in, I want to do things that take me out of my comfort zone.”

Tulisa’s father is Greek Cypriot and used to play keys for Mungo Jerry. Her mother is Irish, and hails from Dublin. Tulisa herself was born in Camden Town, and gained prominence as part of N-Dubz in the 2000s, alongside her cousin Dappy and friend Fazer.

From the boxing ring to the jungle Down Under… It’s Barry McGuigan (Credit: ITV)

Barry McGuigan – 20/1

Finbar Patrick “Barry” McGuigan is a former professional boxer. He held the WBA and lineal featherweight titles from 1985 to 1986, earning himself the title of BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

After he stopped boxing professionally, he set up the Professional Boxing Association. Its mission is to teach boxers the importance of education. He’s also done a little bit of acting.

Despite being well accustomed to taking on tough physical and psychological challenges, he’s not downplaying the difficulty of the trials he’ll face in the jungle.

He told ITV: “It might be disgusting and you might be tired, but being a fighter and being dedicated and committed to training and getting ready for fights… you have to go through hell. So, I know what I’m letting myself in for.”

His sons gave him some sage advice before he packed his bags: “They said, ‘Don’t pick your ears or pick your nose! And try not to use bad language.'”

Good advice, boys. Best of luck, Barry!

Jane Moore is trading out the studio lights for Australian sunshine (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore – 40/1

Heartbreakingly, Loose Women regular Jane Moore’s decision to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity 2024 was partly a result of her mother’s experience of Alzheimer’s disease.

Leeds Live reports that ITV had approached her several times to appear on the show. She always said no – until this year.

“Certain close friends have died too young, so I consider myself very lucky to still be here with, touch wood, no serious ailments, and I want to make the most of the active years I have left,” she said.

“I’m apprehensive about being away from home, being isolated and away from my phone and laptop. But actually, this is also the very thing I am looking forward to. I’ve never done a reality show before and I’ve always said when we talk about these things on Loose Women that this programme would be the one.”

I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday November 17 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

