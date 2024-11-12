After much speculation, the line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2024 was finally revealed. However, fans couldn’t help but notice their favourite celeb was seemingly missing.

The first photos of the 2024 line-up were unveiled on Monday (November 11) night ahead of this Sunday’s (November 17) launch. As always, Ant and Dec are returning as hosts.

I’m A Celebrity reveals this year’s 2024 line-up (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 line-up

This year’s line-up is packed with household name celebs. Among them are McFly star Danny Jones, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, and Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse.

Corrie actor Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs, is also joining the camp as well as BBC Radio 1 DJs Dean McCullough and Melvin Odoom, and Loose Women panelist Jane Moore.

TV personality Coleen Rooney, former boxing champion Barry McGuigan, and social media star GK Barry also complete this year’s line-up.

Maura Higgins on I’m A Celeb

Despite a list of names many will be familiar with, fans of the show thought that Love Island star Maura Higgins was seemingly missing.

As previously reported by The Sun, a jungle insider revealed she was heading into the camp. That said, fans believe she will be this year’s late entry after not being announced last night.

Fans think Maura will join this year’s camp later on (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“No Maura Higgins?” one user wrote on the official I’m A Celebrity Instagram account.

“Oh I thought Maura Higgins was going in!” another person shared.

In the replies, one person remarked: “She might still come on later as this is just the first of them they have surprise ones later.”

“Guessing late entry,” another said.

“They still have 2 others to come in in the first week,” a third insisted.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2024: Maura Higgins set for jungle stay with ex’s dad

I’m A Celebrity 2024 kicks off on ITV1 on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm.

So who is your favourite on the I’m A Celebrity 2024 line-up? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.