Rumoured soon-to-be I’m A Celeb star Coleen Rooney has been blasted amid reports claiming that she’ll be exempt from trials this series.

It has been reported that Coleen will be paid a whopping £1.5 million for taking part in this year’s series.

Coleen Rooney ‘exempt’ from trials on I’m A Celeb

Earlier this week it was reported that Coleen wouldn’t be able to do some of the trials due to her arthritis.

The WAG suffers from reactive arthritis, which affects the joints and is triggered by stress.

She has previously revealed that she was diagnosed with the condition due to the stress of her Wagatha Christie case against Rebekah Vardy.

Bosses reportedly want Coleen to feel happy and healthy during her time in the jungle.

“The duty of care on I’m A Celeb is second to none and over the years the cast have been ruled out of challenges for a string of different reasons,” a source told The Sun recently.

“Coleen‘s reactive arthritis being triggered by stress means execs want to wrap her in cotton wool and keep her happy and healthy,” they then added.

Kim Woodburn slams Coleen Rooney ahead of I’m A Celebrity stint

Now former I’m A Celebrity star Kim Woodburn has taken aim at Coleen, accusing her of “cowardice”.

Speaking on behalf of WhichBingo.co.uk, Kim confessed that the news of Coleen’s exemption from trials had “annoyed” her.

“I looked here at the front page yesterday and it said ‘she probably won’t be able to do any trials because she suffers from arthritis’. Then why is she in there?” Kim fumed.

“Look, she’s getting a shellload of money. Well, why are they having her in there? I don’t want to look at her sitting there. It’s disgusting. What are they thinking of if somebody said no she’s got arthritis, she’s got cowardice, it’s what she’s got,” she then continued.

“Why do we want her in there, sitting there? Oh, that’s Wayne Rooney’s wife. That’s going to be a very boring show, dear. She’s going to get loads of publicity, and she’s not doing a thing.”

Christopher Biggins hits out

Meanwhile, Christopher Biggins has slammed the “ludicrous” amount of money Coleen will be getting for going on the show.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I do think what they’re paying now, they paid Nigel Farage a million pounds last year, it’s ludicrous. But if they want these people and these people say no, you have to pay the money they want. And of course, it’s probably ITV‘s biggest show. They’ve got masses of money to throw at it. And so they can pay these fees.”

He then continued. “When I did it, I got £50,000. It is still a good sum.

“But I did earn a lot of money the year after, though. So that’s my great perk. And I’m still getting work off it now, which is, I can’t remember how many years, but a long time ago,” he then added.

Biggins of course won the show during his stint back in 2007.

I’m A Celebrity kicks off at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX next Sunday (November 17).

