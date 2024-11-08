I’m A Celeb 2024 fans don’t have long to wait for the latest version of the show to air. Consequently, speculation is swirling.

This is especially when it comes to cast predictions, in wake of the I’m A Celebrity rumoured line-up leak earlier this week…

I’m A Celeb 2024 latest

BonusFinder has released odds predicting a string of star-studded names who could be joining the camp after the launch, including some very well known telly stars from some of our most loved shows.

The leaked line-up is as follows: Tulisa Contostavlos, Jane Moore, Oti Mabuse, Maura Higgins, Coleen Rooney, Reverend Richard Coles. Meanwhile, Dean McCullough, Alan Halsall, Danny Jones, Melvin Odoom, GK Barry and Barry McGuigan are also on the list.

Loose Women newbie and podcast star GK Barry has been rumoured to be a star on the show for weeks. Now, she has been named amongst the leaked line-up.

Bookies claim that if GK is indeed amongst the cast, she is the favourite for the first Bushtucker Trial – with odds of 11/8.

Just yesterday, fellow Loose Women star Linda Robson put her foot in it when she appeared to confirm that Jane Moore will also be starring on the show.

According to OK!, Linda was interviewed at the London Lifestyle Awards this week.

“Jane will be Queen of the Jungle, I’m telling you now,” she stated. “Jane Moore will do every challenge and she won’t bat an eyelid. She’s definitely gonna be a winner.”

Despite Linda’s winning hopes, Jane is tipped to be the most likely celeb to quit the show, with odds of 8/15.

I’m A Celeb 2024 late entrants predictions

Meanwhile, several big names are predicted to drop in on the camp at a later date.

The leading candidates to be surprise late entrants are Zara McDermott (11/4), Giovanni Pernice (11/2), Rebekah Vardy (10/1), and Tommy Fury (12/1).

Strictly fans will know that Zara McDermott and Giovanni Pernice have both endured their fair share of drama in recent months. It emerged earlier this year that Zara had allegedly suffered mistreatment from dance partner Graziano Di Prima during her stint on the show.

Graziano has since been axed from the programme.

Elsewhere, Giovanni also faced his own allegations of misconduct, from his 2023 dance partner, Amanda Abbington.

Following an investigation into Giovanni, the BBC cleared him of physical aggression towards Amanda Abbington. However, they upheld six of the 17 complaints made against him. The complaints reportedly related to “verbal bullying and harassment”.

I’m A Celeb 2024 leaked line-up

Despite his behaviour, Giovanni has gone on to flourish on the Italian version of Strictly. Although, his return to UK telly last month didn’t go down so well. Consequently, he was accused of arrogant behaviour during his appearance on Lorraine.

Rebekah Vardy could also be set to serve her own giant dose of drama. If you’ve been living under a rock you might not be aware that Rebekah and rumoured IAC star Coleen Rooney aren’t exactly friends…

Famously, Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of selling her personal stories to the press which turned into an explosive case, dubbed Wagatha Christie.

Coleen reportedly shared fake stories, only visible to Rebekah, which were later published by the press. Rebekah has since denied the accusations and sued Coleen for defamation.

Will they be pushed together in the jungle and forced to have it out on air?

Tommy Fury pulls out of I’m A Celeb 2024

Tommy Fury is also rumoured to be joining the jungle. He was previously predicted as a starting camp member, but reports have since claimed he has backed out of the opportunity and has been replaced by McFly’s Danny Jones.

A TV source told The Sun: “Bosses are surprised Tommy has pulled out of I’m A Celebrity at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him.”

They added: “Thankfully, execs already had some great names waiting in the wings. They’ll be looking at which ones fit best into the line-up already booked. So they can deliver a truly great series.”

Although it seems that Tommy has other stuff going on, bookies reckon he could still turn up later on the show, with odds of 12/1.

But will he dish the dirt on his split with Molly-Mae Hague? We’ll have to wait and see…

