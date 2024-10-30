The news that Giovanni Pernice had moved on to an Italian version of Strictly came as no surprise to fans of the star. The Sicilian dancing pro has embarked on several tours and has enjoyed a flourishing dancing career, meaning his move overseas was a natural progression.

However, some may be surprised that he looks to be getting blatantly cosy with his dance partner – on-air!

Giovanni Pernice looks to be getting cosy with his new dance partner (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice news: Dancer kisses celeb partner

The star has been performing with singer and actress Bianca Guaccero and their recent performance was undeniably sizzling.

The pair performed a Rumba, where Giovanni wore an all black outfit and Bianca sported a short lingerie style dress. Giovanni and Bianca had obvious chemistry as they danced together and toward the end of the dance became seated together where they embraced.

Giovanni and Bianca then shared a passionate kiss, which was met with amazed applause from the audience.

Their romantic performance even had a dose of drama, as Bianca’s dress strap snapped just before the kiss, causing a slight wardrobe malfunction.

Reports describe how Bianca gracefully recovered from the wardrobe mishap. She held up her dress as they bowed to the audience before the issue was rectified.

The performance seemed to impress the judges, who awarded it a score of 45 out of 50.

Sparks fly between Giovanni Pernice and co-star

Taking to social media to express her excitement about the performance, Bianca exclaimed: “What a thrill last night… Our hearts were beating so fast from the beginning to the end of the performance.

“I would have wanted you there in the middle, my friends [heart emoji]. Thank you for all the support you have given us. I love you so much. See you next Saturday!”

Bianca Guaccero is an actress and singer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giovanni’s move to the Italian equivalent of Strictly came after he was investigated for his treatment of his former dance partner Amanda Abbington.

He announced at the time: “Hey guys!! I’m delighted to announce that from next week I will be joining the cast of @ballandoconlestelle – the Italian Dancing with the Stars.

“I can’t wait to get started and to get back to dancing for all of you! Thank you for all of your continued support!”

