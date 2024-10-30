As Strictly Come Dancing gallops past its halfway stage, contestant Wynne Evans addressed the uncertainties about his future on the dance floor.

The opera singer and actor is best known for his role in the GoCompare adverts.

Wynne Evans addressed his future on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans on Strictly

During a fan Q&A on social media, Wynne expressed amazement that he had made it so far in the competition. Paired with professional dancer Katya Jones, the duo have managed to evade elimination.

However, their Halloween performance only garnered them 31 points out of 40 – placing them towards the bottom of the leaderboard.

Despite this, they managed to skate by without landing in the bottom two.

When fans asked about the duo’s upcoming dance, Wynne admitted that he was focused on the present.

He confessed: “I don’t know. I don’t look at what’s coming up. I just have to focus on getting through this week.

“I’m now the oldest and the fattest, so the fact I’ve made it this far is incredible. So just focus on this week and getting through this week and then we’ll see if I’m there next week.”

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones were recently involved in a scandal (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly Come Dancing news

Beyond the glitzy costumes and routines, Wynne highlighted one major takeaway from his stint on Strictly – the impact on his mental wellbeing.

“I’m actually finding it really good for my mental health as well,” he noted. “I’ve talked about my mental health a lot, it’s been fragile over the years, and I’m finding that dancing is really good for that.”

With the rumba on the horizon, Wynne is still hopeful about his future. He explained that he was giving training his “best shot”.

“There’s a lot of hips in the rumba, I may have actually discovered where my hips are,” Wynne joked.

Despite being among the final ten couples, Wynne and Katya have not yet been at the mercy of the public vote.

However, recent controversy thrust Wynne and Katya into the limelight.

A video depicting Wynne sliding his hand over Katya’s waist and her seemingly pushing him away went viral earlier this month.

However, Wynne and Katya claimed that the incident was nothing more than a “stupid joke that went wrong”.

