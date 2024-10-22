Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans commented on how the show is filmed last night on It Takes Two.

Although his explanation seemed to be a harmless reflection on his recent experience on the show over the weekend, it has sparked fans to point out a flaw with the programme.

Many are even urging stars of the show and its broadcaster to “stop pretending”.

Wynne Evans has opened up about the filming of the show (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Wynne Evans on Strictly filming

On It Takes Two last night, Wynne explained that in between the “main show” and the “results show” he was in his dressing room.

The main show airs on a Saturday while the results show airs on a Sunday. However, the results show is actually filmed on Saturday night after the live programme.

What Wynne’s comment alluded to is that the two shows are filmed on the same day, with a short break in between. Now, fans of the show are calling for the broadcaster to admit that the results show isn’t really filmed on Sunday.

One user penned: “So Wynne let the cat out of the bag on It Takes Two last night when he said ‘I was in my dressing room in between the main show and the results show.'”

Wynne seemed to let a show secret slip (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans react

A second replied: “It’s annoying that they try to pretend it’s Sunday night. Wish they would just be honest about it.”

“Why they insist on trying to make it seem like a different show on a separate night is silly,” chimed in a third.

“It should be changed to the main show or something. We all know it’s the same night. Not sure why they do this still,” remarked a fourth.

Another said: “As if we didn’t know that! I don’t know why they keep up the pretence!”

Meanwhile, others pointed out that it isn’t a secret that the show is filmed on the same day. They stated: “There is absolutely no pretence. BBC is open about the Sunday show being recorded on Saturday. No deceit.”

Another said: “That isn’t new, it is well known.”

“So what. We all know it’s filmed in the same night,” added another.

Strictly filming explained

Although the Saturday Strictly show is live, shortly after it airs the Sunday programme is filmed.

This means those lucky members of the audience already know the outcome of Sunday night’s results show and have to keep their lips sealed!

Again, although this isn’t a secret to viewers, many cast members like to keep up the idea that they are anxiously awaiting the Sunday night verdict – despite already knowing who is going home! The show’s hosts and judges even rock different outfits to keep up the illusion.

Most notably, the judges, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, also refer to the main show as taking place “last night”. When, in fact, it had been filmed just hours prior.

