Star of Strictly Jowita Przystal has broken her silence about whether she and her celeb partner Pete Wicks have a romance going on.

The Polish dancer and the former TOWIE star have been entertaining the nation each week with their strong chemistry and impressive moves. Last weekend, the pair performed a rumba to Oasis’ Don’t Look Back In Anger and received enough public votes to go further in the competition.

Pete and Jowita have great chemistry on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Jowita Przystal clears up ‘romance’ rumours with Pete Wicks

As Jowita and Pete make it further into the competition, rumours have continued to suggest that a romance has been forming behind the scenes.

While at the Pride Of Britain Awards last night (October 21), Jowita was put on the spot about whether there was any truth to the headlines.

“We have very good chemistry together as friends, we really get on well with each other. We have so much fun together. And dancing is a bit like acting, so we’re telling a story every night on Saturday night, and I think we’re doing a pretty good job with that so…” she told OK! Magazine on the red carpet.

Clearing up the rumours, Jowita added: “But we’re very good friends, and I love him so much as a brother, and I think we’re going to stay friends for life, to be honest.”

Jowita insists she and Pete are just friends (Credit: BBC)

Pete Wicks girlfriend

Now, it seems Pete’s romance with another TV star has apparently been confirmed.

The Mirror reports that Pete and Love Island star Maura Higgins were seen kissing at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The pair reportedly shared a kiss in the Red Bar of London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, where they partied until 1am.

Pete and Maura were apparently seen kissing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pete and Maura apparently played it cool with their relationship. However, they shared a “tender moment in a corner” before Maura kissed him on his nose. They then kissed on the lips.

ED! has contacted reps for Pete and Maura for comment.

