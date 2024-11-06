Coleen Rooney could reportedly miss some I’m A Celeb trials due to a secret health battle.

The brand new series kicks off later this month – with Ant and Dec back at the helm. The pair will welcome several famous faces into the jungle. And according to reports, Coleen will head into the jungle Down Under.

However, according to a new report, the star could become exempt from some of the show’s trials over a hidden health condition.

The star could enter the jungle in a couple of weeks (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Rooney on I’m A Celeb

Coleen reportedly suffers from reactive arthritis, which affects the joints and becomes triggered by stress.

The WAG previously revealed that she suffered from the condition due to the stress of her Wagatha Christie legal battle with Rebekah Vardy.

Now, reports claim that bosses want to ensure Coleen feels happy and healthy during her rumoured stint in the jungle.

Coleen Rooney ‘exempt from I’m A Celeb trials’

“The duty of care on I’m A Celeb is second to none and over the years the cast have been ruled out of challenges for a string of different reasons,” a source told The Sun.

Coleen’s reactive arthritis being triggered by stress means execs want to wrap her in cotton wool and keep her happy and healthy.

The insider went on to note how “the health and happiness of the celebs is of execs’ utmost concern”. They added: “Coleen‘s reactive arthritis being triggered by stress means execs want to wrap her in cotton wool and keep her happy and healthy.

“The condition is currently under control. So at this stage it’s a ‘could be’ ruled out rather than a ‘will be’. But her physical health will be monitored and, if she suffers a flare-up, her ability to perform each trial will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”

ED! has reached out to representatives for comment.

Will Coleen head into the jungle? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen’s huge I’m A Celeb fee ‘revealed’

Reports this year claimed that Coleen would appear in the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity.

According to a source in The Sun, Coleen could spill all the Rebekah Vardy secrets on the 2024 series of the show. Not only that, but reports claim she’ll scoop the highest fee in the show’s history – even more than Nigel Farage’s £1.5m last year.

A source said: “I’m A Celeb bosses have pulled off a huge coup getting Coleen for the jungle this year. She’s always been a massive fan of the show and loves watching it with her boys.

They then added that ITV feels “over the moon that the stars have aligned this year and she can fit it in”.

A spokesperson for ITV called any names suggested “speculation”.

