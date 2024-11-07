I’m A Celebrity winner Christopher Biggins has taken aim at ITV amid reports they’re paying Coleen Rooney £1.5 million to take part.

Christopher took part in the series back in 2007, winning it in the process. Now he’s revealed how much the broadcaster paid him to rough it up Down Under.

I’m A Celebrity star Christopher Biggins hits out

During a new chat with The Sun, Biggins hit out at the “ludicrous” amounts of money ITV are reportedly paying stars to take part in I’m A Celeb.

“I do think what they’re paying now, they paid Nigel Farage a million pounds last year, it’s ludicrous. But if they want these people and these people say no, you have to pay the money they want. And of course, it’s probably ITV‘s biggest show. They’ve got masses of money to throw at it. And so they can pay these fees,” he said.

The star then went on to reveal how much he got for taking part.

I’m A Celebrity winner Christopher Biggins slams ‘ludicrous’ fees

“When I did it, I got £50,000. It is still a good sum,” he revealed.

Biggins then continued: “But I did earn a lot of money the year after, though. So that’s my great perk. And I’m still getting work off it now, which is, I can’t remember how many years, but a long time ago.”

Biggins ended up winning the show in 2007. His fellow campmates included the likes of Janice Dickinson, Gemma Atkinson, Katie Hopkins, and Cerys Matthews.

Elsewhere in the interview, Christopher revealed that he turned down the opportunity to take part in last year’s all-stars series.

Linda Robson lets slip star is going into the jungle

Earlier this week, Linda Robson seemingly confirmed that one of her fellow panellists is heading Down Under.

Loose Women star Jane Moore has been rumoured to be taking part in the new series – and Linda has already backed her to be Queen of the Jungle.

According to OK! magazine, Linda made the bold claim during an interview at the London Lifestyle Awards this week.

“Jane will be Queen of the Jungle, I’m telling you now,” she said.

“Jane Moore will do every challenge and she won’t bat an eyelid. She’s definitely gonna be a winner,” she then added.

The line-up will be officially revealed soon.

I’m A Celebrity kicks off on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

