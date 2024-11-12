Coleen Rooney set sail, or rather, took wing yesterday to take part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity….

Reportedly receiving a record-breaking £1.5 million for her participation, rumours have nevertheless swirled that Coleen could be “exempt” from some of the trials, unable to do some of the more stressful and physically demanding challenges due to her arthritis.

WAG Coleen Rooney will head into the I’m A Celeb jungle this year (Credit: Hulu/YouTube)

Coleen Rooney on I’m A Celebrity 2024

In an ITV interview, Coleen said that her husband, Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney, is “supportive” of her jungle excursion.

She’s no stranger to the small screen, or the machinations of reality TV.

He did say, ‘You know you are going to be on camera 24/7?’

Coleen earned the moniker “the nation’s favourite girl next door” in the late 2000s when she made ITV series Coleen’s Real Women, which saw her seek out “real women” to front advertising campaigns instead of professional models.

Still, Wayne had a soft warning for wife Coleen ahead of this year’s I’m A Celeb. Coleen revealed: “He did say, ‘You know you are going to be on camera 24/7?’

“But I said, ‘Yeah that’s the show!’ He is fine with it all.”

Coleen is heading Down Under! (Credit: ITV)

Wayne Rooney news

Coleen said former England number 10 Wayne would “have a go” if he could just get the time.

He’s busy managing EFL Championship club Plymouth Argyle, in sunny Devon. He recently moved from Birmingham City, where he was the manager from 2023 to 2024. He’ll be with Plymouth for three years.

“I am not saying he would go in,” Coleen said. “But he wouldn’t be completely put off.”

But Coleen’s journey on I’m A Celeb might not be fully representative of the challenges that would beset Wayne, if he were to join in the fun in future years.

Wayne Rooney is “supportive” of wife Coleen doing the jungle (Credit: Hulu/YouTube)

She suffers from reactive arthritis, according to The Sun. It’s a rare form of arthritis that affects about 0.1% of the UK population.

Since it gets worse with stress, there have been reports that Coleen will be “wrapped in cotton wool” and held back from some of the more strenuous trials.

Still, viewers will be hoping for some serious drama. And for £1.5 million, apparently, ITV bosses will be hoping Coleen makes good TV!

I’m A Celebrity begins on Sunday November 17 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

