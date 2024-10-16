All the reasons Wayne Rooney is ‘worried’ as wife Coleen ‘signs up for I’m A Celebrity’

Coleen Rooney is reportedly among the stars set to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle – with husband Wayne doubtless gearing up to watch from home worried about which secrets she’ll spill around the campfire.

The couple have taken up miles of column inches over the years – most recently for Coleen’s Wagatha Christie scandal with Rebekah Vardy.

But, as well as that, their private life has long been tabloid fodder. From his drink-drive arrest to alleged infidelities over the years, will a rumoured jungle stint prove very telling for Wayne and Coleen?

Coleen is rumoured to have bagged the biggest deal in the show’s history. It’s claimed that her fee even puts Nigel Farage’s £1.5m in the shade. And, if they’re paying the big bucks, ITV will surely want to get their money’s worth out of the star…

Wayne Rooney ‘little worried’ about what Coleen will say in the jungle

Speaking to OK!, one expert reckons that appearing on the series can only be a good thing for Coleen.

“After being propelled to fame while still a schoolgirl, she built herself a successful media career away from Wayne’s football career, while also having to endure cheating headlines surrounding her husband. She could make in excess of £5m if she comes across well in the jungle. But she needs to tuck in on those Bushtucker Trials and win over the public,” the PR expert advised.

“We know Coleen isn’t averse to spilling the tea. Let’s hope there is plenty more to spill. The jungle won’t be a disaster for her. In fact, it could be the best thing that’s ever happened to her. It’s her time to shine,” they added.

‘Coleen is very open and honest’

But will Wayne also come out of it well? Over the years he has been embroiled in a number of scandals, and it’s claimed that he is a “little worried about what she’ll say about their marriage”.

It’s claimed Wayne “wasn’t too sure” about Coleen signing up to the show at first. However, the insider is convinced their marriage won’t suffer as a result.

“A few years ago, their marriage might not have survived this – but they are stronger now. Wayne is a little worried about what she will say about their marriage, and whether all his past misbehaviour gets brought up. Coleen is very open and honest – if she bonds with someone in there, she will talk about everything she’s been through,” the source claimed.

And she’s been through a lot with Wayne.

Wayne’s scandals

Over the years. Coleen has been seen as the faithful wife, happy to stand by her man. This is despite a number of alleged infidelities and indiscretions.

The couple were struck by their first controversy in 2004. At the time, it was reported that Wayne had paid £140 for sex with a prostitute. It was then reported that the footballer had visited a brothel 10 times, leaving Coleen heartbroken.

During one visit, he is said to have slept with a 48-year-old grandmother nicknamed ‘Auld slapper’.

However, the couple put it behind them and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in the summer of 2008. Four kids followed, as did more cheating allegations.

Jenny Thompson came out to claim that Wayne had slept with her while Coleen was pregnant. Helen Woods then claimed that she had a threesome with Wayne and Jenny.

‘Foolish’

In 2012, Wayne broke his silence on the reports, apologising to Coleen. “Foolish as it now seems, I did on occasions visit massage parlours and prostitutes. It was at a time when I was very young and immature and before I had settled down with Coleen. I now regret it deeply and hope people may understand it was the sort of mistake you make when you are young and stupid.”

Five years later, he was pulled over on suspicion of drink-driving – something he later admitted in court. Coleen did address the situation on Twitter, where she called Wayne a “brilliant dad”, who had “made silly and selfish mistakes”.

So will these mistakes – and all that Wagatha Christie drama – be the talk of the campfire on I’m A Celebrity 2024? Here’s hoping…

ED! has contacted Coleen’s reps for comment. ITV said it doesn’t comment on speculation surrounding campmates for I’m A Celebrity.

