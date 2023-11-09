Sex workers, drink driving and cheating with a grandmother: Every single thing Coleen Rooney has forgiven husband Wayne for

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are one of the UK’s biggest showbiz power couples – but their love story hasn’t always been plain sailing.

The couple are childhood sweethearts and first met when they were just 12. The pair then tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Italy in 2008, and have since welcomed four sons together. However, there have been some highly-publicised rocky moments during their marriage. However, despite the odds being stacked against them, the couple have remained together.

So what drama have they faced? And how many times has Wayne cheated? Here’s everything Coleen has forgiven for over the years…

Despite the odds, the couple have remained together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wayne Rooney ‘slept with sex workers in a Liverpool brothel’

Back in 2004, it emerged that Wayne cheated on Coleen with a slew of sex workers at a Liverpool brothel. The Sunday Mirror reported that a teenage Wayne had paid £140 for sex and gave one escort his autograph as a “souvenir”.

That same year he reportedly slept with a 37-year-old sex worker, and it was alleged he visited the same brothel 10 times. It was also reported that he slept with a grandmother who was then 48.

Fast forward to now, and this month Coleen spoke about the incident for the first time, in her autobiography, My Account.

In the book, she recalled how she was “confused and hurt” when Wayne told her he had cheated. She admitted: “I couldn’t even speak to him. More than that, I felt ashamed.”

“The full story was that when he was 16, Wayne had visited prostitutes in a Liverpool massage parlour. A voice inside me told me not to do anything rash and not to make a decision in the midst of my anger. Dealing with that kind of thing was heart-breaking enough, but I was 18. I was upset and confused, not knowing what to think or how others might react.

“In the end though, I accepted that this had happened a long time ago and that we were stronger now, more committed. We weren’t the kids we were back then, Wayne was no longer the cocky lad trying to impress his mates. If I’d found out he was having an affair or he’d told me in love with someone else, I couldn’t have gotten over it, but that wasn’t the case.”

Wayne and Coleen Rooney face more drama

Despite Wayne’s cheating, the pair worked through the drama. Their relationship soon went from strength to strength and they tied the knot in 2008. However, it didn’t take long for more allegations of infidelity to hit the celeb couple.

Two years after marriage, and in 2010, former escort Helen Wood claimed Wayne had a threesome with her and another escort.

Wayne reportedly had a night of passion with Helen and Jenny Thompson. At the time, Coleen was five months pregnant with their first child at home. Helen later claimed that Wayne was “full of remorse” after they allegedly had sex. He is also said to have shown her pictures of Coleen’s ultrasound scans.

Wayne cheated on Coleen back in the day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wayne Rooney’s drink-drive scandal

Their relationship seemed to go without a blip for a few years. But in 2017, Wayne found himself embroiled in a drink-drive scandal that saw him arrested.

However, to make matters worse for the former Manchester United star, he was driving the car of Laura Simpson, a woman he’d met during a boozy night out.

The scandal made the headlines, and almost spelled the end of Wayne’s marriage to Coleen. In her new explosive Disney+ documentary, Coleen revealed that she was on holiday with her parents and her children when the news broke.

What did Wayne and Coleen say?

Wayne later had his say. “Of course she wasn’t happy. But if I’m being honest, I can’t even remember speaking to the girl in the bar, never met [her] before in my life,” he said.

“So there was never any talk of anything happening or anything was going to happen. You know, I’m driving another girl’s car and she’s in the passenger seat, it doesn’t look great. I know what it was. But I also know what it looked like,” he then added.

Coleen then confessed that she was “heartbroken” by her husband’s actions and revealed she went and stayed at her mum’s with the children. Ultimately, Coleen went back to the family home “for the sake of the kids. To make life easier for us as a family.”

Read more: Coleen Rooney hits out at Rebekah Vardy over leaked stories: ‘How can someone be so vicious?’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.