As the nation’s children head back to school, Coleen Rooney is the latest proud parent to share a snap of her brood lined up in their school uniform.

The 38-year-old shares sons Kai, 14, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six, with husband Wayne Rooney.

Coleen took to Instagram to shared the image of her four sons looking smart as they return to the classroom.

Coleen marked the start of school for her boys (Credit: Cover Images)

Kai wore a light blue shirt underneath his black blazer while the three youngest Rooneys match in green and white uniform.

The proud mum captioned the image: “My Gang… Year 10… 7… 4… 2. Have a great school year 2024/2025 everyone.”

And Coleen’s fans were quick to comment on how grown up her children look.

One wrote: “Looking smart boys hope you have a great day.”

A second added: “Kai looks about 25! Mad how quick these kids grow!”

Meanwhile, a third penned: “The generation smiles is priceless. The youngest one is so happy to be going to school the oldest is too cool for school.”

Commenting on the family resemblance, another fan wrote: “The second one looks like you, all the rest look like Wayne.”

Meanwhile, a final fan commented: “Lovely boys, you should be so proud of how you have brought them up.”

Mum Coleen is thought to be parenting her four children alone at the moment as Wayne has relocated to Plymouth in his new role as head coach of Plymouth Argyle.

Coleen shared her four sons with husband Wayne Rooney (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Coleen ‘feels like a single mum’ amid Wayne move

And a source recently claimed that his childhood sweetheart is “feeling like a single mum”.

The source told OK!: “Coleen was spotted down in Plymouth the other weekend watching Wayne’s team – but she knows that’s not going to be happening for long now the kids are back at school and all have commitments at weekends.

“Wayne has been down in Plymouth for about two months and it’s been going ok for them as a family, because Coleen and the boys have been able to spend more time down there as they’ve been on school holidays.

“But now it’s back to normal and Coleen says she’s back to practically feeling like a single mum.”

ED! contacted reps for Coleen for comment.

