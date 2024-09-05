A brand new bunch of famous faces will be sent into the jungle ready to shout ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!‘ very soon for the 2024 series.

And although ITV is yet to confirm exactly which celebrities will be heading Down Under, speculation is rife.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to the outback for the 24th series of the hit show later this year.

But who will be competing to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle following Sam Thompson‘s victory last year?

Here, we take a look at the rumoured line-up… according to bookies and reports!

Alan Halsall is best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 line-up rumours: Alan Halsall

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall is best known for his portrayal of Tyrone Dobbs on ITV soap

The 42-year-old was due to head into the jungle last year but has to pull out due to a knee injury.

He is currently the bookies’ favourite to appear on the show with odds of 1/3.

A source previously told The Sun: “Alan and the show bosses are just glad he’s now in a position to be part of this year’s show — though the ­official line-up is months away from being confirmed.”

WAG Coleen Rooney was reportedly first asked in 2016 (Credit: Kieran.Photo/INSTARimages.com)

Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney, 38, is tipped to be following in the footsteps of her ‘nemesis’ Rebekah Vardy by signing up for the show.

Rebekah – who tried to sue Coleen in 2022 – starred on the show in 2017, being eliminated third.

It is thought ITV bosses have been trying to sign Wayne Rooney’s wife for years, first making her an offer in 2016.

She currently stands at odds of 15/8 to enter I’m A Celebrity 2024.

GK Barry joined the Loose Women panel earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024: GK Barry

TikTok sensation GK Barry – real name Grace Keeling – is expected to enter the jungle after joining the Loose Women panel.

The 25-year-old reportedly turned down an offer to appear on Strictly Come Dancing in favour of I’m A Celebrity 2024.

Jake Ashton, Entertainment Betting expert at OLBG said: “Grace would be another in an increasing line of social media stars who have appeared on the show following Nella Rose’s appearance last year.”

Grace, who is dating footballer Ella Rutherford, stands at odds of 1/1.

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood could return to the jungle two years after her shock exit (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood could be set for a return to I’m A Celebrity two years after her shock early exit.

The 33-year-old said she was “absolutely devastated” to have to leave the show after just 48 hours due to suspected anaemia and low sodium and potassium levels in 2022.

She stands at odds of 6/1 to make a comeback.

Olivia recently told The Sun: “The jungle will be getting finished at some point, one thousand percent. I can’t rest until I’ve finished it.”

Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse has been linked to the show (Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images)

Oti Mabuse

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse is the latest name rumoured to have signed up for I’m A Celebrity 2024.

Oti, 34, has reportedly signed up just 10 months after the birth of her daughter.

A source told The Sun: “Oti is a brilliant name for I’m A Celebrity, she’s hugely popular and well liked by the ITV audience so bosses are over the moon she could be a campmate this year.

“She’s very much seen as being part of the ITV family of stars and is always guaranteed to be great fun.”

However, an ITV spokesperson told ED!: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity are just speculation.”

Footballer Peter Crouch could enter the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Peter Crouch

His wife Abbey Clancy fought off competition to lift Strictly’s Glitterball trophy in 2013, and it seems Peter Crouch is now after a reality TV win of his own.

Bookies currently list 43-year-old Peter as having odds of 6/1 to enter the jungle.

Peter’s name was also mooted for the line-up last year, but he did not appear.

Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor will retire from darts later this year (Credit: Gregor Fischer/DPA/Cover Images)

Phil Taylor

Darts player Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor has been linked to the series after announcing his retirement.

The 64-year-old announced that he would hang up his darts after this year’s season last November.

OLBG’s Jake Ashton said Phil told them: “I’d be open to it. We’ve got to talk obviously.

“But Bob [his manager] will sort all that out. I don’t find any challenges in there for what I couldn’t do.”

The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner has gained a huge social media following (Credit: Joe Newman/Cover Images)

I’m A Celebrity 2024: Thomas Skinner

Thomas Skinner rose to fame on The Apprentice in 2019.

The 33-year-old businessman has gone on to build a following on social media thanks to his catchphrase, “Bosh!”

He was linked to the show last year but later admitted he wasn’t approached.

Thomas told The Mirror last December: “I would 100 per cent accept if they asked me, I think I’d be quite good at it. I ain’t scared of nothing apart from heights but I would quite like to overcome that fear.”

He has odds of 4/1.

Tulisa is a former X Factor judge (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa Contostavlos

According to bookies, the final name currently linked to I’m A Celebrity 2024 is N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos.

The 36-year-old is no stranger to ITV audiences as a former X Factor judge.

OLBG’s Jake Ashton said: “Another big market mover to head into the I’m A Celeb jungle this year is former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos, who has shortened into 3/1 for an appearance.

“Experts say there’s a 25% implied probability chance that she is one of the latest contestants to head to Australia.

“There have been no I’m A Celeb appearances from N-Dubz stars as of yet, however, Dappy has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2014.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

