Loose Women panelist Olivia Attwood has declared that she will be making an I’m A Celebrity… comeback.

The 33-year-old Love Island star left the Australian jungle after two days in 2022 amid concerns for her health.

However, Olivia has insisted she will finish her jungle experience “at some point”.

The ITV star got to skydive into camp in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Olivia Attwood to return to I’m A Celebrity

Back in 2022, Olivia said she was “heartbroken” after she was forced to quit the series on medical grounds.

“She dreamed of doing I’m A Celebrity for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short,” her rep also said at the time.

Now the blonde beauty has told The Sun that, just like Arnie, she’ll be back.

Olivia said: “I can’t rest until I’ve finished it. But probably not this year. From a purely logistical point of view, it would be almost impossible. Plus, being a contestant is not something I’m prioritising because I think I just want to really focus on being a host right now.”

Olivia said her husband and Bradley Dack influenced the theme of her new dating show (Credit: Splash News)

Bad Boyfriends

Olivia is currently presenting her Bad Boyfriends show on ITV2, which sees her attempting to change the ways of eight unsuspecting bad boyfriends.

According to Olivia, husband Bradley Dack‘s previous bad behaviour influenced the show.

She added to the tabloid: “He knows he was a heavy influence in the theme of the show, he’s a good sport. He wasn’t innocent, he was naughty back in the day. It would be a bit dangerous go on record and say he’s fully tamed. I even said, can you imagine if he goes and does something in the next couple of weeks?

“I’m trying to promo a show saying: ‘I can tame boyfriends,’ and my husband is running around doing God knows what. I said to him: ‘Just keep it in your pants for six months, until we get the second series, then you can do whatever you want,'” she then quipped.

Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends airs weekdays at 9pm on ITV2. All episodes are now available on ITVX.

