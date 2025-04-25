JoJo Siwa’s ‘worries’ over relationship with partner Kath Ebbs explained

Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo Siwa received a letter from home during the show last night (April 24), but it was a cryptic message from her partner Kath Ebbs that appeared to leave her feeling a little flat.

JoJo’s friendship with Chris Hughes has been a huge part of this year’s series. In fact, the housemates were given letters from home hours after Danny Beard told JoJo her partner would be “throwing punches” over her close friendship with Chris.

JoJo Siwa looked a little upset reading her letter from home, containing a message from partner Kath (Credit: ITV)

Who is JoJo Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs?

JoJo has been dating Kath since January 2025. Kath is a 27-year-old Australian actor, presenter, DJ and queer advocate. Kath uses the they/them pronouns and sent their support for JoJo during the Mickey Rourke controversy via a candid social media video.

Speaking to People about Kath in March, JoJo said: “I am so happy. I am in a very mature relationship, and it’s beautiful. It’s taught me so much about life. It’s taught me so much about love and respect, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

However, Kath hasn’t posted about JoJo in a while now.

What did Kath say in JoJo’s letter from home?

But in her letter from home, JoJo’s mum Jess did say: “‘The most important thing to tell you is a message from Kath because I know you really miss them the most. ‘Kath’s keen to see you when you get out.'”

JoJo later shared: “I honestly like, I’m finding myself really analysing that note and like I don’t like it.

“I do have beef to pick with them though, they didn’t even say in the note that they love me,” she said. JoJo then added: “I will not let them live that down. I will say: ‘Where was my hi sweetheart, where was my I love you, where was my I miss you?'”

She then added: “Like happy you’re keen to see me when I get out of here, keen to see you as well, but come on baba, give me a little something something.”

‘A lot going on behind her eyes’

Now, speaking on behalf of Fruity King, exclusively to ED!, body language expert Darren Stanton has revealed how Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo is really feeling about her romance with Kath.

He said: “I don’t think JoJo is worried over her letter from home – it was more surprise and disbelief coming from her. At the end of the letter, she seemed to flash a genuine smile.”

However, Darren did add: “There’s a lot going on behind her eyes. Throughout the process in Celebrity Big Brother she’s probably learnt a lot about herself. Initially, she was surprised at the sentiment from Kath in the letter, and there was genuine emotion.

“However, I don’t think she’s particularly worried about her relationship.”

Darren went on to explain why JoJo perhaps felt low. He said: “Being out of the loop for this amount of time may have affected her and probably made her realise what she’s got in life. Overall, this process has been important for Jojo.”

Catch the Celebrity Big Brother final on ITV1 tonight (April 25) at 9pm.

