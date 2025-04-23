This year’s Celebrity Big Brother final is days away, and it appears Drag Race star Danny Beard could be in with good news.

The 2025 series has remained in the headlines since its launch on April 7. The diverse line-up included the likes of Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, iconic chat show host Trisha Goddard, and former MP Michael Fabricant, whose time on the show has all come to an end.

Following last night’s first-ever triple eviction, which saw Angellica Bell, Ella Rae Wise, and Patsy Palmer sent home, five housemates remain. But, who do bookies believe are in for a chance to win?

Danny is favourite to win CBB (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother star Danny Beard tipped to win

Bookies at Fruity King exclusively tell Entertainment Daily that drag queen Danny is a front runner to win CBB with odds of 5/4. Behind them is Corrie actor Jack P Shepherd (2/1), who has been saved by the public twice.

In third place is US entertainer JoJo Siwa (4/1). However, it’s bad news for her Love Island star pal Chris Hughes. Previously a favourite to win, he and comedian Donna Preston both share odds of 12/1.

Sadly for One And Only singer Chesney Hawkes, he is at the bottom of the pile with 25/1.

Chris is no longer a favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

Entertainment Daily poll

ED! ran also a poll with our readers earlier this week on who they want to see win the reality show, and Jack came out on top with 38% of the vote.

Danny came in second place with 19%. While bookies don’t have much faith in him, chart-topping Chesney came in third place with 15% of the vote.

Chris, on the other hand, received yet another huge blow, getting less than 5% of the votes.

With three more days left, the winner of the 2025 series will be announced during Friday’s (April 25) live show.

Celebrity Big Brother is on ITV1 tonight, Wednesday April 23, at 9pm.

