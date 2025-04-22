During tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother triple eviction, Angellica Bell, Ella Rae Wise, and Patsy Palmer were the latest housemates to be voted out.

It was revealed that Angellica, Chris Hughes, Ella, Patsy, and JoJo Siwa would face the public vote following yesterday’s (April 21) face-to-face nominations.

However, after JoJo found the hidden golden egg, she was saved. As a result, she was forced to pick someone else to put up for eviction and chose Drag Race star Danny Beard.

Angellica was the first evictee of the evening (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother triple eviction

For the past day, viewers had been voting on who they wanted to save via the ITV app. During the second half of tonight’s show, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced that Angellica, 49, was the first celebrity to be evicted after receiving the fewest votes.

However, little did the remaining housemates know, two more would also be leaving.

Minutes after Angellica walked out the front door, Ella, 24, was revealed as the second evictee of the evening.

Ella was announced as the second evicted housemate (Credit: ITV)

Joining her as the final evicted housemate was Patsy, 52, who seemed happy with the result.

‘ I’m pleased she went’

Following tonight’s show, viewers reacted to each celebrity leaving.

“Stop Angellica was so robbed she deserved to [bleep]ing win,” one user wrote on X.

“Angellica needs to recognise how much of an ICON she is. Likeeee put some respect on your name siss!!!!!” another person shared.

“Ella being a higher placement then Ekin Su doesnt sit right with me,” a third remarked.

“Ella looks amazing but she wasn’t not the best of housemates I’m pleased she went she’s not final material,” a fourth said.

“Thank god Ella’s gone,” a fifth shared.

Viewers were fuming that Patsy was evicted (Credit: ITV)

‘I did not expect that’

The biggest surprise of the night, however, appeared to be when EastEnders star Patsy was voted off.

“Patsy robbed!!!! Should have been Chris !” another remarked.

“Patsy?! I did not expect that,” a shocked viewer stated.

“Nooooo not Patsy,” another gutted fan shared.

“NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Patsy‘s been evicted!” another said.

“Patsy out i’m absolutely devastated,” another stated.

