Celebrity Big Brother fans have been left seriously unhappy over a new eviction twist introduced by the show.

Viewers will get the opportunity to evict three housemates in one fell swoop this week – but they’re not all thrilled at the prospect.

Celebrity Big Brother twist announced

This week will see a game-changing Celebrity Big Brother twist take place.

Viewers will get the chance to evict not one, not two, but three celebs, all in one go tomorrow (Tuesday, April 22)!

The news was announced on Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live last night (Sunday, April 20) – but that’s not all.

The next round of nominations will take place face-to-face, meaning celebs will have to look each other in the eye as put each other up for eviction.

Teasing the twist on Late and Live last night, Will Best said it would be an “absolute bloodbath”.

The official Celebrity Big Brother X account tweeted about the twist last night.

“It’s time for an evil Easter twist…,” they wrote.

“As revealed on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, the next Nominations will take place FACE-TO-FACE, with some shocking twists in store! But that’s not all, we will be saying goodbye to not one, not two but THREE Housemates in Tuesday night’s Eviction,” they then continued.

“Which Housemates will survive Triple Tuesday?”

Fans slam ‘Tripe Tuesday’ twist

However, if bosses were expecting viewers to be excited by the news, they will be sorely disappointed.

Taking to X, fans hit out at the twist, with many arguing that it’s only taking place because the series is so short. Unlike the civilian version of Big Brother, which lasts six weeks, CBB is only on for three weeks.

“You should just extend it for a week instead of this rubbish!!!” one viewer fumed.

“What a shame that you have to ruin a good series by evicting 3 housemates in one night, where you will inevitably lose a good one, to rush the series to a conclusion. It feels like it has only really started to get going,” another said.

“In future please just extend the amount of time they are in there. It’s getting really annoying that you have to evict that many on a Tuesday,” a third moaned.

“A triple eviction ruined the end of one of the best Channel 5 series, and it’ll likely do the same now. AWFUL IDEA!! THIS SERIES IS TOO SHORT!!” another fumed.

Celebrity Big Brother fans slam Chris Hughes over JoJo Siwa kiss confession

In other CBB news, fans of the show were left unimpressed by Chris Hughes’ comments to JoJo on Friday (April 18).

During the show, Chris went over to JoJo and said: “Tonight, do you want to have tinned spaghetti?”

“Like Lady And The Tramp?” he then added, referencing the famous ‘kiss’ scene in the iconic movie.

Laughing, JoJo replied saying: “No, but we can have some together.”

Chris then pressed his finger to JoJo’s lips, before saying: “It’s my finger, don’t worry.

“Would I ever? Probably would actually, yeah,” he then mused. “I know, sucks to be you,” JoJo replied.

“No, I’m just saying I probably would, it’s a compliment that’s all,” Chris then said.

Fans weren’t impressed. “Chris saying he wants to kiss Jojo and that she should take it as a compliment. I’m not here for this,” one fan said.

“I don’t even watch #CBB but as soon as I found out Chris said he’d kiss JoJo Siwa, that kinda was enough for me,” another wrote.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Monday, April 21) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

