Former Olympian Daley Thompson was the third housemate to be evicted from this year’s Celebrity Big Brother series.

Last Friday (April 11), former conservative MP Michael Fabricant became the first star booted off. Meanwhile, iconic chat show host Trisha Goddard was evicted on Tuesday (April 15).

However, during tonight’s (April 18) live show, EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer and Daley faced the public vote after receiving the most nominations. With fans choosing to save their favourite, Daley received the least amount of votes and walked out the door.

Daley became the third housemate evicted (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother star Daley Thompson evicted

Following the announcement from hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, viewers reacted to the result.

“Bye daley your boring [bleep] won’t be missed,” one user wrote on X.

“Bye bye, dull Daley,” another person shared.

“Not gonna lie, Daley was definitely the right person to leave tonight,” a third person expressed.

“I need that crowd to stop cheering for Daley,” a fourth said.

“The relief when Daley was evicted from the house,” a fifth user wrote.

During his time in the house, Daley rubbed viewers the wrong way after his views about transgender people resurfaced.

Daley’s comments about trans people resurfaced while he was in the house (Credit: ITV)

‘S o happy Patsy is still in’

On the other hand, viewers are also relieved Patsy has survived another public vote.

“As much as Patsy is missing home I’m glad that the public saved her once again. The public naturally adore her and she’s depicting the best version of herself in the #CBBUK house. She’s a real breath of fresh air and I LOVE her so much!” one person said.

“Ar patsy survived yet another eviction. now she must make the final and win the whole show!!” another shared.

“So happy Patsy is still in,” a third stated.

“Yes Patsy has been saved,” a fourth viewer expressed.

