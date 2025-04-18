Celebrity Big Brother fans blast ‘two-faced’ Ella Rae Wise after she is accused of ‘flirting’ with JoJo Siwa

Celebrity Big Brother fans have turned on Ella Rae Wise, branding the TOWIE star “two-faced” after she was seen getting flirty with JoJo Siwa, despite previously badmouthing the American performer behind her back.

Viewers took to social media in droves, slamming Ella for her apparent hypocrisy during recent episodes of the ITV reality show.

Many pointed out that she had been openly critical of JoJo and fellow housemate Chris Hughes, only to suddenly switch to cosying up to the Dance Moms alum on camera.

Ella was accused of being ‘two-faced’ after she was seen cosying up to JoJo Siwa (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother fans criticise ‘annoying’ Ella Rae Wise

“@bbuk Ella is annoying me now,” one fumed on Twitter. “She’s so lovely to JoJo’s face, even a bit flirty lol, but behind JoJo’s back she’s saying her and Chris are fake and badmouthing them at every opportunity. I don’t like that falseness at all. #CBBUK #CBB.”

Another user echoed the sentiment.

“I really want to go into the house to just tell JoJo to stop being friendly with Ella. How is Ella gonna go from insulting JoJo to having girly chats, saying she wished JoJo was her girlfriend and hugging her… Makes me sick. Such a game player.”

The backlash was fueled by a particularly eyebrow-raising exchange between Ella and JoJo, in which Ella jokingly asked JoJo if she wanted to be her girlfriend.

The question came after JoJo admitted she had scheduled daily videos for her partner while in the house.

“Sorry, I’m taken,” JoJo replied politely.

Ella responded with a quick “Okay, sorry.” But fans weren’t buying the innocent act.

A clip of the moment went viral, prompting another wave of criticism.

“Why is Ella trying to be all nice to JoJo almost like game playing?” one viewer wrote.

“Ella has seen that flirting with JoJo has worked for Chris and now she’s having a go. Such an obvious attempt to grab screen time,” another speculated.

Ella and JoJo were seen having a heart-to-heart (Credit: ITV)

‘She wants that fanbase’

Fans also brought up previous shady remarks Ella had made.

In a recent episode, Ella and a few other housemates ate JoJo’s popcorn behind her back. Upon realising who the popcorn belonged to, Ella quipped: “It’s even better when it’s hers.”

“Nah, Ella having these nice chats with JoJo after constantly slagging her off – especially with the popcorn and the ‘even better cos it’s hers’ – two-faced. #CBBUK,” another tweet read.

Some fans suggested Ella’s behaviour could be part of a calculated attempt to gain attention and align herself with JoJo’s massive fanbase.

“I feel like the real reason Ella hates Chris is because she had the plan of going in the house and becoming JoJo’s best friend,” one viewer claimed. “She wants that fanbase! #CBBUK.”

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa, 20, opened up about the emotional toll of being in the public eye and navigating her personal life in the spotlight.

During a candid heart-to-heart with Ella, she spoke about her struggle to separate her public persona from her private self.

“I separate my life into two people – JoJo and Joelle,” the dancer explained. “Typically, when I date somebody, they start to really get to know Joelle. But they’re both always present at all times. Now I’m Joelle, but JoJo’s still here. Joelle runs JoJo.”

The emotional vulnerability displayed by JoJo only made fans more protective of her, with many urging her to be cautious of Ella’s motives inside the house.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother fans ‘disgusted’ as Chris Hughes participates in ‘vile’ act: ‘That’s not sober behaviour’

CBB continues tonight (April 18) at 9pm on ITV1.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.